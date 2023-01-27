Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex falls 237 points, Nifty around 17800 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened lower, with Nifty around 17800.

The Sensex was down 237.99 points or 0.40% at 59967.07, and the Nifty was down 60.20 points or 0.34% at 17831.80.

About 1,242 shares advanced, 826 shares declined, and 146 shares were unchanged.

Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Dr Reddys Labs, Cipla, and SBI Life Insurance were the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank.

