After US Attack On Venezuela, What Will Happen To Crude Oil, Gold, Silver & Copper Prices? Experts Explain

Rising Global Tension Raises Market Concerns. |

Mumbai: After the United States carried out military action in Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro was arrested, global markets are closely watching the impact on commodity prices. The confirmation of the operation by US President Donald Trump through a post on Truth Social and a press conference has increased uncertainty across financial markets. Investors are now worried about oil supply, demand for safe-haven assets, and overall market stability.

These developments have made traders alert, especially in commodities like crude oil, gold, silver, and copper, which are highly sensitive to geopolitical tensions.

Early Market Expectations

Market experts believe that commodities may see a strong reaction in the short term. According to traders, crude oil, gold, and silver prices could open higher due to fear and uncertainty. However, since Venezuela’s economy is relatively small, the direct impact on the Indian stock market may remain limited. Experts also warn that the initial buying may weaken after some time if the situation does not worsen further.

Outlook for Commodities After the Attack

According to experts geopolitical tension usually increases uncertainty, which supports commodity prices. He expects an early rise in gold, silver, copper, crude oil, and gasoline prices. COMEX gold closed at USD 4,345.50 per ounce and could move towards USD 4,380 per ounce. COMEX silver may trade between USD 75 and USD 78 per ounce. Brent crude oil is expected to rise towards the range of USD 62 to USD 65 per barrel.

Bullion Demand and Supply Route Worries

An expert says, the crisis may affect key sea routes used by major silver-exporting countries like Peru and Chad. This could support silver prices. He also added that rising geopolitical risk usually increases demand for gold, as investors see it as a safe investment during uncertain times.

Focus on the Oil Market

Venezuela holds one of the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but US sanctions have already limited its exports for years. According to reports, Venezuela’s oil company PDVSA continues to operate normally after the attacks, and major oil facilities were not damaged. Although the La Guaira port near Caracas was affected, it is not used for oil exports.

US Policy and Venezuela’s Oil Production

President Trump made it clear that US oil sanctions on Venezuela will continue. He also said US oil companies may enter Venezuela for repair and investment work. Venezuela’s oil production has gradually recovered in recent years and reached around 1.14 million barrels per day in 2025.