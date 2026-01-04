Upcoming SME IPO: Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Files DRHP With BSE SME, Plans Fund Raise For Expansion & New Snow Parks

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts has filed its DRHP with BSE SME for an upcoming IPO of up to 62 lakh shares. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Silverstorm Parks and Resorts, an integrated amusement and leisure company, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the BSE SME Exchange for launching its upcoming SME initial public offering (IPO). The company filed the DRHP on December 26, 2025.

The proposed issue will consist of up to 62 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 per share. Key details such as the IPO price band, issue size in value terms, lot size, and offer dates will be announced later.

Purpose of the IPO



According to the company’s press release, the funds raised from the IPO will be mainly used for business expansion and strengthening operations. The company plans to invest in setting up a Snow Park and Family Entertainment Centre (FEC) in Lucknow, expand and upgrade its existing theme park, repay some outstanding borrowings, and meet general corporate needs.

About the company



Silverstorm Parks and Resorts operates an integrated amusement destination near the Athirappilly waterfalls in Thrissur, Kerala. The theme park is spread over around 17.38 acres and offers multiple attractions under one location. These include an amusement-cum-water park, Kerala’s first indoor snow park, and an integrated resort.

The park caters to families, tourists, school and college groups, corporate outings, and institutions, offering a mix of leisure and adventure experiences.

Expansion across India



The company operates its indoor snow park named “Snow Storm” at Athirappilly. Through its subsidiary, it has already set up a snow park in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, and is now planning a new snow park and FEC in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh as part of its expansion strategy.

Visitor footfall and growth plans



Silverstorm stated that it recorded over 15 lakh visitors at its Athirappilly park during the last three financial years and the six months ended September 30, 2025.

As part of future growth, the company is developing a 1.2-kilometre aerial cable car project at Athirappilly. This project is expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of FY26 and will add new rides and high-thrill water attractions.

Financial performance



For FY25, Silverstorm reported consolidated revenue of Rs 31 crore, EBITDA of Rs 16.56 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 9.71 crore.

For the six months ended September 2025, the company posted revenue of Rs 13.12 crore, EBITDA of Rs 7.16 crore, and PAT of Rs 4.15 crore, indicating steady performance.