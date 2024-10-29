 Resignation Letter On A Toilet Paper: RPG Group's Harsh Goenka Shares The Tale Of Strange Story
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessResignation Letter On A Toilet Paper: RPG Group's Harsh Goenka Shares The Tale Of Strange Story

Resignation Letter On A Toilet Paper: RPG Group's Harsh Goenka Shares The Tale Of Strange Story

Harsh Goenka took to X to share an apparent resignation letter that could not have been more bizarre, not because of its content but because of the medium that was chosen.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

The world of employment and hiring is a complicated paradigm, with the nuance of the world changing with every passing quarter.

Resignation on A Toilet Paper

In this, when an employee has to leave an organisation, they usually adhere to a set of protocols that allows for the smooth exit and traction of the outgoing employee.

A resignation letter from the outgoing employee is the principle element of this process. Sometimes this simple process of communication can lead to some abstruse developments. A similarly abstruse development came to pass RPG group's Harsh Goenka's friend.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore
Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore
'Maar Denge, Kaat Denge': Abhinav Arora's Mother Reveals Getting Distressing Threat Calls From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
'Maar Denge, Kaat Denge': Abhinav Arora's Mother Reveals Getting Distressing Threat Calls From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Swiggy IPO: Zomato's Archrival Opens Public Offer Of ₹11,327 Crore on November 6; Know Key Details
Swiggy IPO: Zomato's Archrival Opens Public Offer Of ₹11,327 Crore on November 6; Know Key Details
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Denied Ticket From Palghar, Sitting MLA Srinivas Vanga Goes Missing; Had Expressed Over Siding With CM Shinde After Sena Split (Videos)
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Denied Ticket From Palghar, Sitting MLA Srinivas Vanga Goes Missing; Had Expressed Over Siding With CM Shinde After Sena Split (Videos)

Harsh Goenka took to X to share an apparent resignation letter that could not have been more bizarre, not because of its content but because of the medium that was chosen.

Read Also
Elon Musk Downplays His Past 'Illegal' Status After President Biden Takes A Dig
article-image

'Symbol of Company'

In the post on his X account, Goenka shared a photograph of the said resignation letter, with a caption that read, "My friend received this resignation letter on toilet paper."

The resignation letter itself, which cordially carried a date of February 2, 2017 on it, read, I have chosen this type of paper for my 2-week resignation as a symbol of how I feel this company has treated me.

In addition, the letter poignantly also added, "And ironically, how it is disposed of is where I feel this company is going. Sincerely."

As though that was not enough, the 'resignation letter' also carried a small drawing of a western commode.

Read Also
'700% Illegal Immigrants': Elon Musk Promotes Post Claiming 'Illict Voting' As US Elections Draw...
article-image

Netizens React To Post

Many netizens or users of X reacted to the post. One of them replying to Goenka said, "I appreciate his candid approach—at least your message was delivered with a roll of honesty! . Hope he had a smooth flush into his next adventure!."

Another used said, "Even though this is a very creative way of expressing one's displeasure or aggravation or anger, etc. It is just NOT professional."

Another user added, "He can definitely get work as a sketch artist seeing his work of the Pot."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Swiggy IPO: Zomato's Archrival Opens Public Offer Of ₹11,327 Crore on November 6; Know Key Details

Swiggy IPO: Zomato's Archrival Opens Public Offer Of ₹11,327 Crore on November 6; Know Key Details

Bharti Airtel Shares Slump 3% Despite Strong Quarterly Results - What’s Behind The Market...

Bharti Airtel Shares Slump 3% Despite Strong Quarterly Results - What’s Behind The Market...

Resignation Letter On A Toilet Paper: RPG Group's Harsh Goenka Shares The Tale Of Strange Story

Resignation Letter On A Toilet Paper: RPG Group's Harsh Goenka Shares The Tale Of Strange Story

Apple Vs Nvidia: iPhone-Maker Pips Home Of Blackwell Chips To Become The Largest Company In The...

Apple Vs Nvidia: iPhone-Maker Pips Home Of Blackwell Chips To Become The Largest Company In The...

iPhone 16 Sale Banned In Indonesia As Apple Fails To Meet Investment Requirements

iPhone 16 Sale Banned In Indonesia As Apple Fails To Meet Investment Requirements