Resignation Letter On A Toilet Paper: RPG Group's Harsh Goenka Shares The Tale Of Strange Story

The world of employment and hiring is a complicated paradigm, with the nuance of the world changing with every passing quarter.

Resignation on A Toilet Paper

In this, when an employee has to leave an organisation, they usually adhere to a set of protocols that allows for the smooth exit and traction of the outgoing employee.

A resignation letter from the outgoing employee is the principle element of this process. Sometimes this simple process of communication can lead to some abstruse developments. A similarly abstruse development came to pass RPG group's Harsh Goenka's friend.

Harsh Goenka took to X to share an apparent resignation letter that could not have been more bizarre, not because of its content but because of the medium that was chosen.

'Symbol of Company'

In the post on his X account, Goenka shared a photograph of the said resignation letter, with a caption that read, "My friend received this resignation letter on toilet paper."

The resignation letter itself, which cordially carried a date of February 2, 2017 on it, read, I have chosen this type of paper for my 2-week resignation as a symbol of how I feel this company has treated me.

In addition, the letter poignantly also added, "And ironically, how it is disposed of is where I feel this company is going. Sincerely."

As though that was not enough, the 'resignation letter' also carried a small drawing of a western commode.

Netizens React To Post

Many netizens or users of X reacted to the post. One of them replying to Goenka said, "I appreciate his candid approach—at least your message was delivered with a roll of honesty! . Hope he had a smooth flush into his next adventure!."

Another used said, "Even though this is a very creative way of expressing one's displeasure or aggravation or anger, etc. It is just NOT professional."

Another user added, "He can definitely get work as a sketch artist seeing his work of the Pot."