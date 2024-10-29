 '700% Illegal Immigrants': Elon Musk Promotes Post Claiming 'Illict Voting' As US Elections Draw Closer
Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
(File photo) Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk |

The US Presidential election is just over week away and the intensity of both campaigns, may it be Republican nominee Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, is only increasing in magnitude.

Elon Musk's Controversial Repost

Along with the rise in intensity, polarisation is also searching for new avenues to penetrate into the voting population of the largest economy in the world.

And opinion leaders like Elon Musk, who is arguably the biggest name supporting Donald Trump, have aggravated his involvement in controversial and polarising topics such as immigration.

Another topic attached to the same, which is a hot topic for conservative voters in the US, is the alleged 'illegal voting' that happens in the US. The Trump campaign has often claimed that 'illegal voters' i.e., immigrants from outside the US without valid credentials to vote in the use are illegally casting their votes.

775 per cent Jump In 'Illegals'

Elon Musk recently espoused another such claim on X. Musk reposted a post from a right-wing account, 'DogeDesigner'.

The original post carried an infographic claiming an insurmountable rise in the alleged illegal immigrants voting.

The account shared this infographic with a caption saying, "The Dems have imported massive numbers of illegals to swing states. Triple-digit increases over the past 4 years. Their plan is to give them citizenship as soon as possible, turning all swing states Dem."

The post cited the alleged growth of the said 'illegal voters' in the so-called Swing States of the US. Here, as per the graphic that Musk reposted, the Western US state of Arizona, which has a sizeable population of Latinx individuals, has seen a 734 per cent rise in the number of 'illegal immigrants'.

'Socialist Blue State'

Michigan, another swing state with a large Arab-American population, has also allegedly seen a 775 per cent growth in the number of such individuals.

Meanwhile, according to one the graphic, one of the most crucial states in the election, which has no border with external territory, has also seen an apparent increase of 241 per cent.

This account, however, fails to provide any explanation of what these allegations mean. Nor does the account give any insight into the source of this information that could validate its authenticity.

The post concluded by saying, "America would then become a one-party, deep blue socialist state."

