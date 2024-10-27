'Inadmissible Aliens': Tesla Boss Elon Musk Espouses Dereogatory Post Against Haitian Immigrants In US

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk | File

Elon Musk's rhetorics pandering to conventionally right-wing political positions has only intensified and is expected to get more cynical in the time to come, as the United States elections are about 10 days away (slated to happen on November 5).

Poll Vaulting To Polarisation

The United States, in all probabilities, has not had an election this polarising.

The Tesla boss, who announced his support for former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump, has engaged profoundly and profusely in talking points that are generally considered conservative and right-wing in US politics.

Recently, he had made headlines for offering USD 1 million to those signing a petition for 'right to bear arms'. Gun rights is a major and, most importantly, a polarising issue in the US.

Now, the SpaceX chief is trying to hit the chord with another issue, that of immigration.

In a post on X, a platform he owns, the South Africa-born billionaire espoused a pejorative post on Haitian immigrants, who are escaping the perils of the conflict-ridden island torn by a civil war.

Inadmissible Aliens

The original post endorsed by Musk exhibited data regarding the comparison between rate of growth in newborns/babies and Haitians.

Here, the Haitians have been called 'aliens' or 'inadmissible aliens'.

The post was shared with a 'graphic' that displayed the alleged disparity between the rate of growth of babies and Haitians.

The post read, "Kamala-Mayorkas created a program where up to 2x as many "Inadmissible" Alien Haitians are flown into the interior of the USA than there are babies born in the entire state of Ohio."

This X user, who posted this chart has not cited their source.

Elon Musk reacted to this post by quoting it, with a remark, "Big numbers."

Musk's Big Numbers

All this is happening at a time when Musk's fortunes have only brightened with his car-making company posting 'big numbers' in its quarterly earnings.

This, apart from boosting the company stocks, also helped his net worth gallop to new heights. Musk's fortunes surged by over USD 23 billion in just a day. His current cumulative net worth, as per Forbes, stands at USD 272.4 billion.