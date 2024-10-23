'4 people, 4 days, $1 Million Each': Elon Musk Continues With His Plan Of Giving Money To Voters Despite Backlash

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk | File

While the controversy surrounding the morality and legality of the decision persists, Elon Musk appears defiant and continues to do what he 'promised.'

1 Million Everyday Till Elections

As a part of his support for Donald Trump's presidential campaign and in order to preserve what he deems 'fundamental rights', including 'Gun Rights', Musk had promised to give away a lump sum of USD 1 million to voters in the so-called 'Swing States'.

In a post on his own platform X, the Tesla and SpaceX boss said, "If you’re a registered Pennsylvania voter, you & whoever referred you will now get USD 100 for signing our petition in support of free speech & right to bear arms. Earn money for supporting something you already believe in! Offer valid until midnight on Monday."

Read Also Tesla Shares Dip Amid Elon Musk's US Presidential Election Exploits

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite considerable backlash, Musk has continued with his 'scheme'.

Musk even congratulated a family that won the price.

4 People In 4 Days

One of the accounts aligned with the richest person in the world even shared a post claiming that as many as four different people have been awarded the promised amount by the Elon Musk-founded Political Action Committee, or PAC, called 'America'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The account, which usually peddles American Far-Right content, shared a collage of four photographs with the statement reading, "4 people, 4 days, $1 million each —courtesy of Elon Musk for their support of the First and Second Amendments!

Every day until the election, he is giving away a million-dollar prize. All you have to do is sign a petition in support of the Constitution."

As of October 2024, Elon Musk continues to be the richest person in the world. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of nearly USD 250 billion. Most of his 'income' or the source of his wealth comes from his electric car maker Tesla and his privately held space exploration company, SpaceX.