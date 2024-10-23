 '4 people, 4 days, $1 Million Each': Elon Musk Continues With His Plan Of Giving Money To Voters Despite Backlash
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'4 people, 4 days, $1 Million Each': Elon Musk Continues With His Plan Of Giving Money To Voters Despite Backlash

'4 people, 4 days, $1 Million Each': Elon Musk Continues With His Plan Of Giving Money To Voters Despite Backlash

As of October 2024, Elon Musk continues to be the richest person in the world. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of nearly USD 250 billion.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk | File

While the controversy surrounding the morality and legality of the decision persists, Elon Musk appears defiant and continues to do what he 'promised.'

1 Million Everyday Till Elections

As a part of his support for Donald Trump's presidential campaign and in order to preserve what he deems 'fundamental rights', including 'Gun Rights', Musk had promised to give away a lump sum of USD 1 million to voters in the so-called 'Swing States'.

In a post on his own platform X, the Tesla and SpaceX boss said, "If you’re a registered Pennsylvania voter, you & whoever referred you will now get USD 100 for signing our petition in support of free speech & right to bear arms. Earn money for supporting something you already believe in! Offer valid until midnight on Monday."

FPJ Shorts
India & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years
India & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years
SHOCKING! Old Video Of Jemimah Rodrigues' Participation In Evangelical Event Emerges After Termination Of Khar Gymkhana Membership
SHOCKING! Old Video Of Jemimah Rodrigues' Participation In Evangelical Event Emerges After Termination Of Khar Gymkhana Membership
Uttar Pradesh: Man's Body Found In Burnt Condition Inside Charred Car In Nagla Nainsukh Area; Investigation Underway
Uttar Pradesh: Man's Body Found In Burnt Condition Inside Charred Car In Nagla Nainsukh Area; Investigation Underway
Paytm Shares Rocket Up More Than 11% On NSE After NPCI Allows Onboarding Of New UPI Users
Paytm Shares Rocket Up More Than 11% On NSE After NPCI Allows Onboarding Of New UPI Users
Read Also
Tesla Shares Dip Amid Elon Musk's US Presidential Election Exploits
article-image

Despite considerable backlash, Musk has continued with his 'scheme'.

Musk even congratulated a family that won the price.

Read Also
'College Is Overrated': Elon Musk Sparks Debate On Traditional Education; Advocates For...
article-image

4 People In 4 Days

One of the accounts aligned with the richest person in the world even shared a post claiming that as many as four different people have been awarded the promised amount by the Elon Musk-founded Political Action Committee, or PAC, called 'America'.

Read Also
Dow Jones Closes On Record High With Slight Margin; S&P & Nasdaq Concludes Week With Respectable...
article-image

The account, which usually peddles American Far-Right content, shared a collage of four photographs with the statement reading, "4 people, 4 days, $1 million each —courtesy of Elon Musk for their support of the First and Second Amendments!

Every day until the election, he is giving away a million-dollar prize. All you have to do is sign a petition in support of the Constitution."

As of October 2024, Elon Musk continues to be the richest person in the world. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of nearly USD 250 billion. Most of his 'income' or the source of his wealth comes from his electric car maker Tesla and his privately held space exploration company, SpaceX.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paytm Shares Rocket Up More Than 11% On NSE After NPCI Allows Onboarding Of New UPI Users

Paytm Shares Rocket Up More Than 11% On NSE After NPCI Allows Onboarding Of New UPI Users

Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe

Kunal Kamra Takes A Dig At Ola Electric's '99% Complaints Solved' Claims, Says Hard To Believe

'4 people, 4 days, $1 Million Each': Elon Musk Continues With His Plan Of Giving Money To Voters...

'4 people, 4 days, $1 Million Each': Elon Musk Continues With His Plan Of Giving Money To Voters...

Triumph Daytona 660 Now Available in India as Deliveries Start Nationwide

Triumph Daytona 660 Now Available in India as Deliveries Start Nationwide

Persistent Systems Shares Zooms To Record High Levels After Earning Results Show 23% Jump In Q2 FY25...

Persistent Systems Shares Zooms To Record High Levels After Earning Results Show 23% Jump In Q2 FY25...