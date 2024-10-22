 'College Is Overrated': Elon Musk Sparks Debate On Traditional Education; Advocates For Electricians, Plumbers, & Carpenters Over Costly Degrees
G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

In a world where a college degree has long been considered a gateway to success, one of the richest and most influential figures, Elon Musk, is challenging this notion. The tech billionaire, Tesla Chief and owner of X, formerly Twitter recently shared his thoughts on the platform, sparking a debate about the value of traditional education.

The College Conundrum: Accumulating Debt Without Skills?

"College is overrated," Musk stated in a video he posted on X, and noted out that how students spend years accumulating debt while failing to acquire the skills needed in today’s industries.

According to the Tesla chief, the emphasis on traditional degrees is misplaced, especially when students are often burdened with loans but leave without hands-on, practical expertise.

article-image

"I have a lot of respect for people who work with their hands. We need electricians, plumbers, and carpenters, and that's a lot more important than having incremental political science majors," Musk said at a recent event in Philadelphia.

Netizens Reaction

Responding to Musk post, an X user commented, "All your companies require college degrees to enter"

Another user added, "Abolish "general education" requirements. If someone wants to study engineering, he shouldn't have to take art history."

Musk’s Own Educational Path: Degrees vs. Dropout

Interestingly, while Musk questions the necessity of a college education, his own academic background includes two bachelor’s degrees, one in physics and another in economics.

Furthermore, he attended Queen's University in Ontario and later graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, the alma mater of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

However, Musk famously dropped out of a PhD program at Stanford after just two days, choosing to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams instead.

