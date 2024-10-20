Elon Musk Calls College 'Overrated,' Says Practical Experience Matters More | Watch

Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person with a net worth of $242 billion, recently reiterated his belief that "college is overrated."

He made the statement while sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed his long-standing views on the diminishing value of traditional education.

🚨ELON MUSK: "I think the value of a college education is somewhat overweighted. Too many people spend four years, accumulate a ton of debt and often don't have useful skills that they can apply afterwards.



The video was from an event supporting Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Musk argued that many people spend years in college, accumulating debt but not acquiring useful, practical skills.

He stated, "Too many people spend four years, accumulate a ton of debt, and often don't have useful skills they can apply afterward." Despite holding degrees in physics and economics himself, Musk emphasised that a four-year degree is not necessary for success, adding that hands-on jobs like electricians and plumbers are more crucial than some academic degrees.

This view is not new for Musk, who has previously said that a college degree isn’t required to work at his companies, such as Tesla.

He also believes that all essential knowledge is available for free online, and college is more about social experience than learning.

Other tech leaders, like Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, share similar views, arguing that skills and practical experience are more important than a traditional degree in today’s job market.