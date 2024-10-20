 Elon Musk Calls College 'Overrated,' Says Practical Experience Matters More | Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationElon Musk Calls College 'Overrated,' Says Practical Experience Matters More | Watch

Elon Musk Calls College 'Overrated,' Says Practical Experience Matters More | Watch

He believes many people accumulate debt in college without gaining practical skills, emphasizing that success doesn't require a four-year degree. Musk values hands-on jobs like electricians and plumbers, a view echoed by tech leaders like Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person with a net worth of $242 billion, recently reiterated his belief that "college is overrated."

He made the statement while sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed his long-standing views on the diminishing value of traditional education.

The video was from an event supporting Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Musk argued that many people spend years in college, accumulating debt but not acquiring useful, practical skills.

FPJ Shorts
Elon Musk Calls College 'Overrated,' Says Practical Experience Matters More | Watch
Elon Musk Calls College 'Overrated,' Says Practical Experience Matters More | Watch
IGNOU Releases June 2024 TEE Results: How to Check & Passing Criteria Here
IGNOU Releases June 2024 TEE Results: How to Check & Passing Criteria Here
Terrifying! Youth Gets Crushed To Death After He Jumps In Front Of Loaded Truck In Bilaspur; VIDEO Surfaces
Terrifying! Youth Gets Crushed To Death After He Jumps In Front Of Loaded Truck In Bilaspur; VIDEO Surfaces
Kichcha Sudeep Cries Inconsolably At Mother Saroja's Funeral, Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Hugs Him
Kichcha Sudeep Cries Inconsolably At Mother Saroja's Funeral, Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Hugs Him

He stated, "Too many people spend four years, accumulate a ton of debt, and often don't have useful skills they can apply afterward." Despite holding degrees in physics and economics himself, Musk emphasised that a four-year degree is not necessary for success, adding that hands-on jobs like electricians and plumbers are more crucial than some academic degrees.

This view is not new for Musk, who has previously said that a college degree isn’t required to work at his companies, such as Tesla.

Read Also
'History Being Made': Anand Mahindra Reacts To Elon Musk's Starship After Video Of 5th Test Surfaces...
article-image

He also believes that all essential knowledge is available for free online, and college is more about social experience than learning.

Other tech leaders, like Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, share similar views, arguing that skills and practical experience are more important than a traditional degree in today’s job market.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk Calls College 'Overrated,' Says Practical Experience Matters More | Watch

Elon Musk Calls College 'Overrated,' Says Practical Experience Matters More | Watch

IGNOU Releases June 2024 TEE Results: How to Check & Passing Criteria Here

IGNOU Releases June 2024 TEE Results: How to Check & Passing Criteria Here

NCERT Launches 'Sathee' Portal For Students: Access Free Resources For JEE, NEET, & SSC; Here's How...

NCERT Launches 'Sathee' Portal For Students: Access Free Resources For JEE, NEET, & SSC; Here's How...

NTPC Recruitment 2024: 50 Junior Executive Vacancies Available, Apply By October 28

NTPC Recruitment 2024: 50 Junior Executive Vacancies Available, Apply By October 28

Video: Loud Explosion Near CRPF School In Delhi Causes Damage, Police Investigate Amid Panic In Area

Video: Loud Explosion Near CRPF School In Delhi Causes Damage, Police Investigate Amid Panic In Area