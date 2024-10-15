 'History Being Made': Anand Mahindra Reacts To Elon Musk's Starship After Video Of 5th Test Surfaces Online
Anand Mahindra acknowledged the efforts of SpaceX and Elon Musk towards yet another test and called it as "History being made." He informed netizens that he had all his eyes of Starship and its fifth test flight. He posted that he spent his Sunday by looking at the enormous Starship rocket routing through the skies and landing back without exploding, successfully.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Elon Musk's Starship rocket | X/Anand Mahindra

The visuals of Elon Musk's Starship rocket being launched is widely being shared across social media platforms. It has become one of the trending topics on X evoking responses of people worldwide. Notable industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his engaging online post and replies, reacted to the footage of the launch that took place on Sunday. He praised Musk for the successful experiment and asked if he could get a ticket to fly on Starship soon.

He informed netizens that he had all his eyes of Starship and its fifth test flight. He posted that he spent his Sunday by looking at the enormous Starship rocket routing through the skies and landing back without exploding, successfully.

Anand Mahindra acknowledged the efforts of SpaceX and Elon Musk towards yet another test and called it as "History being made."

In his X post, the industrialist suggested that a trip to space wasn't far from reality if Musk's process continued to work well. In this regard, he wrote, "This experiment may just be the critical moment when space travel was democratised and made routine. Where can I buy my ticket, @elonmusk?"

Anand Mahindra's praising post for Musk has gone viral and attracted more than a million views on X.

Starship rocket launch

On Sunday, SpaceX conducted its fifth test flight on its huge Starship rocket. It was conducted from Texas and aimed at landing the rocket's first stage booster at the pad using mechanical arms.

According to reports, the launch tower sported monstrous metal arms, dubbed chopsticks, that caught the descending 232-foot (71-metre) booster. Soon, the booster slowly lowered itself into the launch tower's arms.

