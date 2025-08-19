Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 19th Aug 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened gap up by more than 300 points and the early momentum made it cross the psychological 25k marks. However it witnessed some profit booking and sunk to 24850 zones. It recovered mid-day but again gave up in the second half of the session and closed with gains of around 250 points. It formed a small bodied bearish candle on the daily frame but has negated the lower highs formation of the last six weeks and is making higher lows from the last five trading sessions. Now it has to hold above 24850 zones for an up move towards 25100 then 25250 zones while supports can be seen at 24850 then 24700 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25000 then 25200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 24900 then 24800 strike. Call writing is seen at 25000 then 25200 strike while Put writing is seen at 24900 then 24800 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24400 to 25300 zones while an immediate range between 24600 to 25100 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a strong note with a gap up of around 700 points and moved higher but faced resistance near 81800 zones which lead to profit booking. It bounced back from the support of 81200 in the latter part and traded in a narrow range of about 300 points for the rest of the session. On the daily chart it formed a small bodied candle with long shadows on both sides indicating buying at lower levels but limited upside. The index finally closed with gains of around 680 points. Now till it holds above 81000 zones, strength could be seen towards 81500 then 81800 zones whereas supports are placed at 81000 then 80700 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened gap up by more than 600 points and extended the momentum towards 56150 levels in the initial hour of the session. However it failed to hold 56100 levels and gradually drifted lower towards 55650 zones in the latter part of the session to finally close with gains of around 400 points. It formed a bearish candle on daily scale as it closed below its opening levels but gave a range breakout on daily scale after nine sessions above 55650 zones. Now it has to hold above 55555 zones for an up move towards 56250 then 56500 levels while on the downside support is seen at 55555 then 55250 zones.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 1.16% at 24971 levels. Positive setup seen in Maruti, Hindalco, Ashok leyland, TVS Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Uno Minda, Dmart, L&T Finance, Trent, and M&M while weakness in Kalyan jewellers, Torrent Power, BHEL, HPCL, Kfin Technologies, Sona Coms, Bpcl, Nuvama Wealth, PFC and ITC.

ASTERDM - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Stock is trading above its key 40, 100, and 200 EMA levels on the daily chart, indicating strong bullish momentum. The super trend indicator remains positive, reinforcing the uptrend. Additionally, RSI divergence is visible, suggesting potential for further upside, supported by higher highs and higher lows.

BUY ASTERDM CMP 624.50 SL 600.00 TGT 640.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 19th Aug

Hindustan Zinc:

The Board at its meeting held on 18th August 2025, have approved setting up of a 10 MTPA Tailings Reprocessing plant as part of the Company’s overall 2X growth plan (i.e. doubling the capacity). The Tailings reprocessing plant, at a capital expenditure of up to Rs 3,823 crore aims to recover metal from the tailing dumps. This one-of-a-kind plant, “a first” in India, will enable reduction of environmental footprint associated with traditional wet tailings disposal, enhance HZL's overall mineral recovery and usher in improved sustainability.

Bharat Electronics:

According to the media Bharat Electronics will manufacture defence missile systems for the Army - Project Kush will include 4 missile variants designed to offer layered air defence capabilities. Trial of the first variant will be completed within the next one year. This marks a significant milestone under India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, reflecting the company's expanding role in indigenous defence manufacturing.

Reliance Industries:

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has forayed into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space with the acquisition of a majority stake in a Joint Venture with Naturedge Beverages Private Limited. Through this JV, RCPL is focused on offering consumers a range of herbal-natural beverages, thus further enhancing its presence as a Total Beverage Company. The healthy functional beverage space presents a large and rapidly expanding opportunity, driven by a strong consumer shift toward healthier, natural alternatives.

NTPC:

Sharing 21st Analyst and Investor Meet KTAs, NTPC Group plans to add 21370 MW pumped storage projects - 11000 MW under NTPC and 10370 MW via THDC and NEEPCO. COD for 2 PSP Units of 250 MW each of THDC declared on 7 June 2025 and 10 July 2025. It will see another 500 MW commissioned through THDC in current FY26. In terms of growth trajectory, NTPC continues capacity addition to create sustained value for Investors with a Cumulative Group CAPEX of around ₹7 Lakh Crore planned by 2032.

Oriana Power:

Oriana Power has entered into an Agreement for design, engineering, supply, construction, installation and commissioning (“EPC”) of 75 MW Solar Power Plant with Battery Energy Storage Systems (“BESS’’) of appx. 111.57 MWh (“Project”) in the State of Rajasthan. The total value of the Project will be approximately Rs. 476.13 crore including GST.