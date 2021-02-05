Policy Watch: Budget 2021 is a mixed bag, with too many causes for alarm

The allocation for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has also swelled from Rs. 5,604 crore to Rs.15,629 crore. This is good because this sector is the largest employer and wealth generator in India.

The reduction of import duties on gold (from 12.5% to 7;5%) was long overdue, and it is good that the government finally did this. One factor that helped the government was soaring gold prices. So, the reduction in duty will not reduce the government’s receipts on account of customs duty on gold overmuch. Great timing. It will certainly dampen gold smuggling.

The focused approach towards disinvestment is another commendable move. India cannot afford to keep pouring good money over bad.

And it is good that a policy for scrapping vehicle (a variant of the US government’s Cash for clunkers scheme has finally been accepted. It was pending since 2016, when India’s automobile associations mooted it, and Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Transport had backed it. It is heartening that the government finally woke up after almost five years!

And yes, let us not forget infrastructure. The ministry of Road Transport and Railways saw allocations go up from 101,823 crore last year to Rs. 118,101crore (16%) this year . However, it is intriguing that Rs.9871 crore will be by way of recurring expenses (presumably salaries) which accounts for 8% of the outlay.

But the list of what the government did not do or did what should not have been done is longer. This is sad, because this is what is being glossed over by key spokespersons in the market, many of them close to the Prime Minister’s office. When analysts become propagandists, the danger to the economy becomes greater than ever before.

Take education and health first. These are the two key measures that the government promised would get priority. But those promises have been forgotten.