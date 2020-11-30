Policy-watch: The spectre of corruption rises, grows larger and is fed by Indian politics

If further proof were required, just pay heed to the government’s own admission. It stated that of the 72 absconding economic offenders, the government has managed to bring only two in the past nearly six years, as per a reply under the Right To Information (RTI). No prizes for guessing whey the did not get apprehended or prosecuted.

As pointed out by these columns earlier, the government loves playing to the gallery than in taking concrete action. Instead of catching self-styled godmen who have taken huge amounts of money from India, set up a self-styled island republic and even issuing its own currency, the government chooses to hound wealth generators and employment creators like Vijay Mallya. It could have settled with him and let him continue generating wealth for India and its people. Instead, you have a lot of sound of fury, signifying nothing.

It comes back to the seriousness with which the government deals with corruption and wealth generation. It has spent more legislative time in playing political games – with the likes of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019), cattle slaughter, defaming tablighis (with and some states trying to legislated “love-jihad” -- than in rooting out corruption or in generating wealth.

Just look at the way the government rushed through the CAA, even ignoring widespread protests across India. Yet when the rubber hit the road, it was found that it had not even framed the rules to deal with the influx of people from Pakistan who tried to take shelter under the CAA. The hopeful migrants returned to Pakistan than deal with the unending (and corrupt) bureaucracy in India.

Eventually, each of these bribes has pushed up the cost of doing business in India. Coupled with terrible dispute resolution processes – court cases can take a number of years to get resolved, sometimes as many as 20 years – it is no surprise that foreigners are loath to invest in India (http://www.asiaconverge.com/2018/02/anxious-times-for-fdi/).

It also explains why government-owned banks account for over 84% of the bad debts in the country.