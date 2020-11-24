The double vision of the guys at RBI

The people at RBI suffer from a double vision. At times they do good, even amazing, things. But most often they refuse to move. They allow corruption, cozy relationships and even encouraging malfeasance.

Good move

At one level, RBI made a scintillating move of permitting DBS to take over the business and assets of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB). Arguments about the RBI not calling for auctions ring hollow because of several reasons.

Most financial deals are done behind closed doors, not through public auctions. It is easy to make money flow out of a bank, or even the country, at the click of a mouse. Such deals are negotiated privately and are given effect only when the timing is right.

Moreover, shareholders cannot complain. They knew for years that the bank was being mismanaged (see chart below). For years there has been a ding dong battle over who should do what at the bank. Potential partners have come and gone. Some, like a real estate developer, were obnoxious, and it was left to the RBI to disqualify the party as “not fit and proper”. Yet, major shareholders clung on to their shares. They knew that the bank had eroded its net worth. The shares were now worth nothing. So why should they get anything for them now?