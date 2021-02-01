Budget 2021: Highlights of healthcare sector from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented Budget 2021 with healthcare sector in focus amid the pandemic.
Now, let's look at the highlights of Sitharaman's announcements on healthcare sector.
Sitharaman informed that the budget outlay for health increased to Rs 2,23,846 crores in 2021-22, an increase of 137 per cent in comparison to the previous year's budget.
She also said the central government has provided Rs 35,000 crore for the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021-22.
The Minister further informed that the pneumococcal vaccine, limited to only 5 states at present, will be rolled out across the country.
She announced a new Centre-sponsored scheme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore to boost healthcare infrastructure across the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana will develop the capacity for primary, secondary, and tertiary care health systems in the country.