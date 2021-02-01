From higher education commission to central university in Leh: Highlights of education sector in Budget 2021

While quoting Rabindranath Tagore at the beginning of the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday marked the start of post COVID world in her budget speech -- she termed as the ''dawn of a new era".

From strengthening of schools in accordance with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to a central university in Leh, the Finance Minister has announced few major initiatives for the education sector. We have collated the highlights of the education sector from the Budget 2021.

Central university in Leh

For accessible higher education in Ladakh, the Finance Minister proposed to set up a central university in Leh.

100 new Sainik schools

100 new Sainik schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states.

Higher Education Commission of India

In her speech, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government would be introducing the legislation this year to implement the setting-up of the Higher Education Commission of India. There are other 'umbrella' structures to be created for higher education, she added.