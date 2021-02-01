From higher education commission to central university in Leh: Highlights of education sector in Budget 2021

While quoting Rabindranath Tagore at the beginning of the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday marked the start of post COVID world in her budget speech -- she termed as the ''dawn of a new era".
From strengthening of schools in accordance with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to a central university in Leh, the Finance Minister has announced few major initiatives for the education sector. We have collated the highlights of the education sector from the Budget 2021.
Central university in Leh
For accessible higher education in Ladakh, the Finance Minister proposed to set up a central university in Leh.
100 new Sainik schools
100 new Sainik schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states.
Higher Education Commission of India
In her speech, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government would be introducing the legislation this year to implement the setting-up of the Higher Education Commission of India. There are other 'umbrella' structures to be created for higher education, she added.
Strenthening of schools as per NEP
The Union Cabinet approved NEP 2020 on July 29. Now under the NEP, more than 15,000 schools will be strengthened.
The Union Budget 2021-22 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government and maximum governance.
While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said, only three times has the Budget followed a contraction in the economy this time, unlike before, the situation is due to a global pandemic Budget-2021 provides every opportunity for the economy to capture the pace and grow sustainably.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)