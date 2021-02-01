No change in tax slabs, relaxations to senior citizens: Highlights of announcement on income tax in Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2021 speech

On Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third Budget. Sitharaman said that Budget 2021 relies on six pillars -- health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for [an] aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, and minimum government and maximum governance.

From healthcare, education, to personal income tax - Sitharaman made myriad of announcements.