Opening Bell: Markets In Green; Sensex At 71,353.80, Nifty Above 21,400 | File

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 71,353.80, up by 38.71 points, and Nifty at 21,441.30, up by 22.65 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 47,830.75, down by 36.95 points or 0.06 per cent.

From Sensex pack, Nestle India, Sun Pharma, Reliance, NTPC, and Wipro were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas TCS, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Asian Paints were among the major losers.

Market on Monday

The market on Monday ended the day on a negative note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 168.66 points or 0.24 per cent, to close at 71,315.09. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 38 points or 0.18 per cent to end the day at 21,418.65. Nifty Bank fell 280.70 points or 0.58 per cent at 47,862.85.

Global markets

On Monday, there was an upward movement in US stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average maintained its position at 37,306.02, while the S&P 500 increased by 21.37 points, equivalent to 0.45%, reaching 4,740.56. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 90.89 points or 0.61%, closing at 14,904.81.

Asian markets opened on a lower note on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped by 36.23 points, reaching 32,722.75. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed by 135.59 points, trading at 16,493.64, while South Korea's KOSPI fell by 4.55 points, reaching 2,562.31. Moreover, India's Gifty Nifty stands at 21,460.50, showing a gain of 25.50 points.

Oil prices

On Monday, the price of oil increased by almost 2%. Brent crude futures closed with a US dollar 1.40 rise, marking a 1.8 per cent increase to reach US dollar 77.95 per barrel. Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude experienced a US dollar 1.04 surge, reflecting a 1.5 per cent climb to US dollar.