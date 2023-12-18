Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 71,315.09, Nifty Below 21,500 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The market on Monday ended the day on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 168.66 points or 0.24 per cent, to close at 71,315.09. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 38 points or 0.18 per cent to end the day at 21,418.65.

Nifty Bank fell 280.70 points or 0.58 per cent at 47,862.85.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, and Asian Paints were among the top gainers. PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, ITC, JSW Steel, and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Bajaj auto, Hindalco, Adani ports, Sun Pharma, and Reliance were the major gainers whereas PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, ITC, and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

Markets on Monday morning

The markets opened lower on Monday with Sensex at 71,249.70, down by 234.05 points, and Nifty at 21,434.80, down by 21.85 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 48,143.55, up by 411.25 points or 0.86 per cent.