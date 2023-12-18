Opening Bell: Markets In Red; Sensex At 71,249.70, Nifty At 21,434.80 | Representative Image

The markets opened lower on Monday with Sensex at 71,249.70, down by 234.05 points, and Nifty at 21,434.80, down by 21.85 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 48,143.55, up by 411.25 points or 0.86 per cent.

From Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, and LT were the major gainers in the morning session whereas JSW Steel, ITC, ICIC Bank, Infosys, and SBI were among the major losers.

Market on Friday

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 70,771.85, up by 257.65 points and Nifty was at 21,279.90 with a jump of 97.20 points, reaching record high. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,931.05 up by 198.75 points or 0.42 per cent.

Global markets

Asian markets opened on a lower note on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped by 396.21 points, reaching 32,574.34. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged by 122.37 points, trading at 16,669.82, while South Korea's KOSPI fell by 3.23 points, reaching 2,560.33. Moreover, India's Gifty Nifty stands at 21,485.50, showing a gain of 11.50 points.

Oil prices

In the early Asian trade on Monday, oil prices experienced a nearly 1 per cent increase. Brent crude futures surged by 69 cents, reaching US dollar 77.24 per barrel by 0037 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude stood at US dollar 72.08 per barrel, marking a 0.9 per cent rise of 65 cents.