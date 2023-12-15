 Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 969.55 Points At 71,483.75, Nifty At 21,456.65
From the Sensex pack, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, SBI, and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers whereas Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, ITC, and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 969.55 Points At 71,483.75, Nifty At 21,456.65

Today, markets closed at a new record high.

The BSE Sensex ended up 969.55 points or 1.37 percent at 71,483.75, and the Nifty closed up 273.95 points or 1.29 percent at 21,456.65, achieving an all-time high.

Nifty Bank gained 411.25 points to reach at 48,143.55.

Markets on Friday Morning

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 70,771.85, up by 257.65 points and Nifty was at 21,279.90 with a jump of 97.20 points, reaching record high. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,931.05 up by 198.75 points or 0.42 per cent.

