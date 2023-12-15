Opening Bell: Markets Open At Record High; Sensex At 70,771.85, Nifty Above 21,200

Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 70,771.85, up by 257.65 points and Nifty was at 21,279.90 with a jump of 97.20 points, reaching record high.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,931.05 up by 198.75 points or 0.42 per cent.

From Sensex pack, JSW Steel, Infosys, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, and Tata Motors were the major gainers in the morning session whereas PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank were among the major losers.

Markets on Thursday

Markets closed at a new record high on Thursday. The BSE Sensex ended up 929.60 points or 0.63 percent at 70,514.20, and the Nifty closed up 256.35 points or 1.23 percent at 21,182.70, achieving an all-time high. Nifty Bank gained 664 points to reach at 47,756.25.

Global markets

The US stock market closed on a positive note on Thursday, marking the Dow Jones Industrial Average's second consecutive record high. The S&P 500 saw a 0.26 per cent increase, closing at 4,719.55 points and staying just under 2 percent lower than its peak in January 2022. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 0.19 per cent to reach 14,761.56 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 0.43 per cent to finish at 37,248.35 points.

Asian markets opened with gains on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained by 399.36 points, reaching 33.085.61. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged by 208.51 points, trading at 16,610.70, while South Korea's KOSPI increased by 24.67 points, reaching 2,568.85. Moreover, India's Gifty Nifty stands at 21,419.50, showing a gain of 79.50 points.

Oil prices

During early Asian trade on Friday, there was an increase in oil prices. Brent futures increased by 9 cents, reaching US dollar 76.70 per barrel at 0006 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude saw a 10-cent rise, reaching US dollar 71.68.