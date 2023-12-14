 Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 929.60 Points At 70,514.20, Nifty At 21,182.70
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 929.60 Points At 70,514.20, Nifty At 21,182.70

Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 929.60 Points At 70,514.20, Nifty At 21,182.70

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers whereas PowerGrid, Nestle India, Maruti, Titan, and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, markets closed at a new record high.

The BSE Sensex ended up 929.60 points or 0.63 percent at 70,514.20, and the Nifty closed up 256.35 points or 1.23 percent at 21,182.70, achieving an all-time high.

Nifty Bank gained 664 points to reach at 47,756.25.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers whereas PowerGrid, Nestle India, Maruti, Titan, and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

Markets on Thursday Morning

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 70,155.11, up by 570.51 points and Nifty was at 21,089.60 with a jump of 163.25 points, reaching record high. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,554.70, up by 462.45 points or 0.98 per cent.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Open At Record High; Sensex At 70,155.11, Nifty At 21,089.60
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Recovers 7 Paise To Close At 83.33 Against Dollar As Rate Hike Fear Eases

Rupee Recovers 7 Paise To Close At 83.33 Against Dollar As Rate Hike Fear Eases

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Cyclophosphamide Capsules USP

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Cyclophosphamide Capsules USP

Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 929.60 Points At 70,514.20, Nifty At 21,182.70

Closing Bell: Indices End At Record High; Sensex Up 929.60 Points At 70,514.20, Nifty At 21,182.70

Narayana Murthy Deepfake Videos Row: Infosys Co-Founder Denies Involvement in Automated Trading Apps

Narayana Murthy Deepfake Videos Row: Infosys Co-Founder Denies Involvement in Automated Trading Apps

Mufti Jeans Maker Credo Brands' ₹550 Cr IPO To Open On December 19

Mufti Jeans Maker Credo Brands' ₹550 Cr IPO To Open On December 19