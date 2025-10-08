Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 8, 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened positive and maintained its momentum throughout the day and bulls drove the index higher to 25220 marks. It has moved by around 650 points in the last four sessions and elated the market sentiment. However it witnessed profit taking in the last hour and gave up most of its intraday gains. It formed a small bodied candle on the daily frame and has been making higher highs - higher lows from the last four sessions. Now it has to hold above 25050 zones for an up move towards 25250 then 25350 zones while supports can be seen at 25000 then 24900 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25200 then 25500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25000 then 25100 strike. Call writing is seen at 25200 then 25300 strike while Put writing is seen at 25000 then 25200 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24600 to 25600 zones while an immediate range between 24900 to 25300 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a flattish note and moved higher steadily during the first half of the session. In the latter part it turned volatile and witnessed profit booking in the final hour of trade. The index has been forming a sequence of higher tops - higher bottoms over the last four sessions. On the daily chart it formed a small bodied candle with longer higher shadow, indicating buying support at lower levels but restricted upside. The index eventually ended the day with gains of around 140 points. Now it has to hold above 81600 zones for an up move towards 82200 then 82500 zones while on the downside support is shifting higher at 81600 then 81300 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note near 56100 levels but good momentum was seen towards 56500 zones in the first half of the session. Later, it remained consolidative in a narrow range of 200 points between 56300 to 56500 zones with overall positive bias. It formed a bullish candle on daily scale as buying interest is visible at lower levels and is forming higher lows from the last few sessions. The rate sensitive index has seen a decent rally of almost 2000 points in the last five sessions and is relatively outperforming the broader market. Now it has to hold above 56250 zones for an up move towards 56500 then 57000 zones while on the downside support is seen at 56000 then 55750 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.17% at 25229 levels. Positive setup seen in IGL, Amber Enterprise, RVNL, Petronet, Titaghar Rail System, Fedral Bank, CDSL, Nykaa, JSW Energy and Bharti Airtel while weakness in BDL, Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Trent, Tata Motors, HDFCAMC, KFIN Tech, PNB Housing, Pidilite Industries and HDFC Life.

JIOFIN - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock trades above its key 100 and 200 EMA levels on the daily chart and is just shy of closing above its 40 EMA, signaling strengthening momentum. It has been forming higher highs and higher lows, reflecting bullish undertones. Positive RSI divergence and a noticeable rise in volumes further confirm improving buying interest and potential continuation of the uptrend.

BUY JIOFIN CMP 309.90 SL 293.00 TGT 340.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 8th Oct 2025

Godrej Consumer:

The recent GST reforms reducing rates to 5% for about one-third of GCPL’s portfolio are expected to boost consumer demand and support volume-led growth. While short-term trade adjustments have impacted near-term growth and profitability, the company expects mid-single digit value growth in India. Home Care continues to perform strongly, while Personal Care faces temporary softness. Internationally, Indonesia sees pricing pressure, but GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East) is set for double-digit growth. Consolidated revenue is expected to rise mid-single digit, with profitability improving in H2.

Keystone Realtors:

The company has shared its business updates wherein they stated that the Pre-sales rose 9% YoY to Rs 7.63 bn in Q2FY26 and 40% YoY to Rs 18.31 bn in H1FY26, achieving 46% of full-year guidance. Collections grew 9% YoY in Q2FY26 to Rs 6.01 bn and 13% YoY in H1FY26 to Rs 11.77 bn. The company launched one project in Q2 and four in H1FY26, achieving 70% of the annual launch target. Additionally, three redevelopment projects with a GDV of Rs 77.27 bn were added, surpassing the full-year business development guidance.

IRB INFRA:

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and IRB Infrastructure Trust reported an 11% YoY rise in toll revenue to Rs 557 crore in September 2025, up from Rs 502 crore last year. Despite extended monsoons and temporary softness from GST reforms affecting goods movement, performance remained resilient. The company expects sustained growth ahead, driven by the festive season and improved economic activity following GST 2.0 implementation.

CONCOR:

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR), has entered into a strategic agreement with M/s UltraTech Cement Ltd., India’s largest cement manufacturer, to transport bulk cement using specialized tank containers. This collaboration is a major step forward in promoting rail-based cargo movement and supporting India's vision of sustainable logistics.

Under this collaboration, CONCOR will provide dedicated rakes for the transportation of bulk cement across identified rail corridors. This initiative marks a significant milestone in redefining bulk cement logistics in India.

Titan:

The domestic jewellery business grew ~19% YoY in Q2FY26, driven by higher ticket sizes amid rising gold prices and festive demand, supported by strong promotions and marketing. Studded jewellery outperformed gold, while gold coins maintained momentum. Watches grew ~12% YoY, led by the analog segment, though smart wearables declined 23%. EyeCare rose ~9% YoY with gains in international brands and e-commerce. Emerging businesses saw strong growth — Fragrances up 48%, Women’s Bags up 90%, and Taneira up 13%. International business surged 86% YoY, led by Tanishq’s doubling of U.S. sales and solid GCC performance.