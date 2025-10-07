 Sensex Gains 136 Points To Close At 81,926, Nifty Ends Above 25,100 As Banks & Realty Stocks Drive Market Uptrend
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Gains 136 Points To Close At 81,926, Nifty Ends Above 25,100 As Banks & Realty Stocks Drive Market Uptrend

Sensex Gains 136 Points To Close At 81,926, Nifty Ends Above 25,100 As Banks & Realty Stocks Drive Market Uptrend

Indian markets closed higher for the fourth straight session, with the Sensex rising 136 points and Nifty settling above 25,100, led by gains in banking, realty, and midcap stocks.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Indices End Day In Green | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets extended their gains for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, supported by buying in major heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel.

The Sensex rose 136 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 81,926, while the Nifty ended 30.65 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 25,108.3.

“Nifty continues to stay in an uptrend, maintaining its strength above the key 25,000 mark. The broader sentiment remains constructive, with investors showing steady buying interest on dips,” market experts said.

Read Also
Sensex Today: Markets Close Higher For 2nd Day, Metal Stocks Lead The Rally Amid Global Optimism
article-image

“The immediate hurdle lies between 25,100 and 25,220 -- a breakout and sustained move above this range could trigger the next leg of gains,” they added.

FPJ Shorts
Cabinet Approves 4 Railway Projects Covering 18 Districts In 4 States
Cabinet Approves 4 Railway Projects Covering 18 Districts In 4 States
TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
2 Years Of Genocide: How Israel Pushed Gaza Into Famine
2 Years Of Genocide: How Israel Pushed Gaza Into Famine

“Conversely, failure to cross this level may lead to a mild pullback toward 25,000, which is expected to attract renewed buying rather than selling pressure,” analysts stated.

In the broader markets, both midcap and smallcap indices continued to show strength.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.47 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.31 per cent -- reflecting positive investor sentiment beyond blue-chip stocks.

Read Also
Stock Market Update: Sensex & Nifty Fall As IT Stocks Drag, Investors Await TCS Earnings
article-image

Among sectors, realty stocks led the rally, with the Nifty Realty index climbing 1.09 per cent.

Strong buying was also seen in oil and gas, pharma, consumer durables, healthcare, banking, auto, and energy sectors.

However, selling pressure was visible in FMCG, PSU Bank, media, metal, and IT stocks, which ended the session in the red.

Read Also
Sensex Jumps 583 Points As IT, Banking Stocks Shine, But Can The Nifty Stay Above 25000 For Long?...
article-image

Analysts said that sustained buying in index heavyweights and improving market sentiment continue to drive the current uptrend, even as investors remain cautious ahead of upcoming corporate earnings and global market cues.

"After three consecutive confident closings, Nifty faced selling pressure near its resistance zone of 25200–25250 on Tuesday’s session, indicating that bulls might take a pause, leading to a possible short-term consolidation,” analysts said.

“However, as long as the index sustains above 24900 levels, where its 50-day EMA is placed, the outlook remains positive,” they added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cabinet Approves 4 Railway Projects Covering 18 Districts In 4 States

Cabinet Approves 4 Railway Projects Covering 18 Districts In 4 States

Sensex Gains 136 Points To Close At 81,926, Nifty Ends Above 25,100 As Banks & Realty Stocks Drive...

Sensex Gains 136 Points To Close At 81,926, Nifty Ends Above 25,100 As Banks & Realty Stocks Drive...

India Inc Gears Up For 9% Salary Hike In 2026, Here's What Aon’s New Study Says About Salary...

India Inc Gears Up For 9% Salary Hike In 2026, Here's What Aon’s New Study Says About Salary...

PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?

PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?

WeWork India Faces Muted Investor Response For ₹3,000-Crore IPO, Amid Concerns Raised By Advisory...

WeWork India Faces Muted Investor Response For ₹3,000-Crore IPO, Amid Concerns Raised By Advisory...