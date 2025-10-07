 Land Auction Breaks Records In Hyderabad, Plot Price Hits ₹177 Crore Per Acre, Government Earns Huge Revenue
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLand Auction Breaks Records In Hyderabad, Plot Price Hits ₹177 Crore Per Acre, Government Earns Huge Revenue

Land Auction Breaks Records In Hyderabad, Plot Price Hits ₹177 Crore Per Acre, Government Earns Huge Revenue

Hyderabad’s land auction in Raidurg broke records as two plots sold for nearly Rs 3,135 crore, with prices reaching Rs 177 crore per acre, highlighting the city’s rise as a top investment hub.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Record-Breaking Auction in Hyderabad. |

Hyderabad has witnessed an extraordinary rise in land prices, with the recent auction of two plots in the city’s Knowledge City, Raidurg, setting new records. On Monday, the Telangana government conducted the auction through Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC). The auction raised an estimated revenue of Rs 3,135 crore, marking one of the largest land sales in the city’s history.

Details of the Land Sale

The first plot auctioned was 7.67 acres and was sold for Rs 1,358 crore. This means the price per acre was about Rs 177 crore, an exceptionally high figure. This plot attracted 12 bidders, showing strong demand. The second plot, larger at 11 acres, saw bids starting at Rs 141.5 crore per acre. It fetched a total of Rs 1,556.5 crore, with five bidders participating. Together, the combined value of both plots amounts to approximately Rs 2,914.5 crore.

Additional Revenue for the Government

FPJ Shorts
Students In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar's Rural ZP School Speak Fluent Japanese, Learns High-Tech Robotics Education; Here's How
Students In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar's Rural ZP School Speak Fluent Japanese, Learns High-Tech Robotics Education; Here's How
Rajasthan Lifts Ban On Camel Export To Other States After Years Of Restriction
Rajasthan Lifts Ban On Camel Export To Other States After Years Of Restriction
Maharashtra Floods: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹31,628-Crore Relief Package For Rain-Hit Farmers| Here's What He Said
Maharashtra Floods: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹31,628-Crore Relief Package For Rain-Hit Farmers| Here's What He Said
UP Governor Anandiben Patel Unveils DM Jaunpur’s Book ‘Karm Kumbh’
UP Governor Anandiben Patel Unveils DM Jaunpur’s Book ‘Karm Kumbh’

The Telangana government will also receive extra income from registration fees and stamp duty charges on these plots, increasing the total estimated revenue to about Rs 3,135 crore. These plots are located near HITEC City and Gachibowli, which are some of Hyderabad’s most important business districts, adding to their value.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Auctions Crawford Market, Worli Plots For ₹1,152 Crore; Conditional Offer Issued...
article-image

Hyderabad Emerges as a Major Investment Hub

The auction results highlight Hyderabad’s growing importance as a key center for investment in India. The city is rapidly becoming a hub for business and technology. The plots in Raidurg are part of the larger Hyderabad Knowledge City project, which is expected to bring significant commercial development.

This growth is likely to improve local infrastructure and create more job opportunities, further boosting the city’s economy and real estate market.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Jumps ₹700 To Fresh Peak Of ₹1.24 Lakh/10 Grams As Fed Rate Cut Bets Fuel Safe-Haven Demand

Gold Jumps ₹700 To Fresh Peak Of ₹1.24 Lakh/10 Grams As Fed Rate Cut Bets Fuel Safe-Haven Demand

Land Auction Breaks Records In Hyderabad, Plot Price Hits ₹177 Crore Per Acre, Government Earns...

Land Auction Breaks Records In Hyderabad, Plot Price Hits ₹177 Crore Per Acre, Government Earns...

Centre Approves ₹24,634 Crore Multi-Tracking Railway Projects Across 4 States

Centre Approves ₹24,634 Crore Multi-Tracking Railway Projects Across 4 States

Sensex Gains 136 Points To Close At 81,926, Nifty Ends Above 25,100 As Banks & Realty Stocks Drive...

Sensex Gains 136 Points To Close At 81,926, Nifty Ends Above 25,100 As Banks & Realty Stocks Drive...

India Inc Gears Up For 9% Salary Hike In 2026, Here's What Aon’s New Study Says About Salary...

India Inc Gears Up For 9% Salary Hike In 2026, Here's What Aon’s New Study Says About Salary...