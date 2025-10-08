Realty Firm Keystone Realtors Reports 9% Increase In Sales Bookings To ₹763 Crore

File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Keystone Realtors on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 763 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal on better demand for its properties.Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 700 crore in the year-ago period."Pre-sales of Rs 763 crore in Q2 of FY26 as compared to Rs 700 crore in Q2FY25, showing a growth of 9 per cent on a year-on-year basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales bookings in the first six months of this fiscal rose 40 per cent to Rs 1,831 crore compared to Rs 1,311 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under the Rustomjee brand, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.