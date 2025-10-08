 India’s Fintech Ecosystem Witnesses Entry Of 11,000 New Players, Raising $200 Billion In Total Capital
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s Fintech Ecosystem Witnesses Entry Of 11,000 New Players, Raising $200 Billion In Total Capital

India’s Fintech Ecosystem Witnesses Entry Of 11,000 New Players, Raising $200 Billion In Total Capital

India’s fintech sector is at a critical inflexion point, influenced by open digital public infrastructure, progressive regulation, and a vast underserved consumer base, the report from Beams Fintech Fund and Alvarez & Marsal said.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India’s fintech ecosystem has witnessed the entry of over 11,000 new players in the past decade, which have raised nearly $200 billion in total capital, but a smaller number of platforms are emerging as dominant nodes, a report said on Tuesday.

India’s fintech sector is at a critical inflexion point, influenced by open digital public infrastructure, progressive regulation, and a vast underserved consumer base, the report from Beams Fintech Fund and Alvarez &amp; Marsal said.

Read Also
UK PM Keir Starmer Arrives In Mumbai For 2-Day India Visit, Bilateral Talks With PM Modi, Fintech...
article-image

The report identified a dual dynamic driving the market. Interoperable frameworks like UPI, Aadhaar, and the Account Aggregator ecosystem have facilitated deep inclusion and rapid innovation, but advantages in data, distribution, and compliance are enabling a smaller number of platforms to become dominant players, it said. This duality can be seen even in the lending segment, which is the largest recipient of fintech funding, receiving around 38 per cent of total funding, with $7.2 billion raised since 2020.

The report noted that the demand for seamless, digital-first personal credit fuels growth in this segment. "Capital continues to flow into areas where technology is reshaping financial services, from embedded finance and compliance-related platforms to B2B SaaS models that power risk, underwriting and integration," said Sagar Agarvwal, Founder &amp; Managing Partner, Beams Fintech Fund.

FPJ Shorts
Gold Hits Record Highs Globally At $4,025/Ounce, India Rates Jump To ₹1.22 Lakh Per 10 Gm On MCX
Gold Hits Record Highs Globally At $4,025/Ounce, India Rates Jump To ₹1.22 Lakh Per 10 Gm On MCX
Union Minister For Communications, Scindia, Compares Semiconductors To ‘Charkha’, Symbolizing India’s Self-Reliance Journey
Union Minister For Communications, Scindia, Compares Semiconductors To ‘Charkha’, Symbolizing India’s Self-Reliance Journey
Jammu & Kashmir: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After Three-Day Suspension Due To Heavy Rains And Landslide Threats
Jammu & Kashmir: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After Three-Day Suspension Due To Heavy Rains And Landslide Threats
Clean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For Big Plans
Clean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For Big Plans

India remains the world’s largest cross-border remittance market, with inflows of $33 billion in Q1 FY26 alone, creating tailwinds for cross-border payment tech platforms, the release further said. Co-lending and distribution tie-ups are becoming mainstream as banks and NBFCs partner with fintech originators, while super-apps channel credit for partner lenders Disbursements by fintech NBFCs have grown by a CAGR of 88 per cent between FY22 and FY24 to reach $17 billion, outpacing traditional players on growth by leveraging technology, alternative data, and digital-first distribution, it noted.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Hits Record Highs Globally At $4,025/Ounce, India Rates Jump To ₹1.22 Lakh Per 10 Gm On MCX

Gold Hits Record Highs Globally At $4,025/Ounce, India Rates Jump To ₹1.22 Lakh Per 10 Gm On MCX

Union Minister For Communications, Scindia, Compares Semiconductors To ‘Charkha’, Symbolizing...

Union Minister For Communications, Scindia, Compares Semiconductors To ‘Charkha’, Symbolizing...

Clean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For...

Clean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For...

SBI Plans Big Housing Move For Staff, 200 Ready Flats In Mumbai In ₹294 Crore Bulk Deal

SBI Plans Big Housing Move For Staff, 200 Ready Flats In Mumbai In ₹294 Crore Bulk Deal

'Go Work': Jeff Bezos' Success Rule For Gen Z Entrepreneurs

'Go Work': Jeff Bezos' Success Rule For Gen Z Entrepreneurs