 Mercedes-Benz India Reports Highest Monthly Sales, 2,500 Cars Sold In Nine Days, Fuelled By GST Reforms & Festive Demand
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMercedes-Benz India Reports Highest Monthly Sales, 2,500 Cars Sold In Nine Days, Fuelled By GST Reforms & Festive Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Reports Highest Monthly Sales, 2,500 Cars Sold In Nine Days, Fuelled By GST Reforms & Festive Demand

Mercedes-Benz India said that the Long Wheelbase E-Class sedan and SUVs — GLC, GLE, GLS, and G63 AMG — achieved their highest monthly sales ever. Battery-Electric Vehicles (BEVs) increased their market share, accounting for approximately 8 per cent of sales.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz India, a subsidiary of German automaker Mercedes-Benz, reported its highest monthly sales in September, marking a 36 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Overwhelming customer response to the GST 2.0 reforms and festive demand drove this surge, with over 2,500 cars sold in just nine days.

The company also recorded its best-ever results for the quarter, reporting second-quarter sales of 5,119 units and total volumes of 9,357 units from April to September, reflecting a year-on-year increase of approximately 4 per cent. Mercedes-Benz India said that the Long Wheelbase E-Class sedan and SUVs — GLC, GLE, GLS, and G63 AMG — achieved their highest monthly sales ever. “Mercedes-Benz clocked its best-ever September sales owing to an overwhelming customer response following the GST 2.0 reforms, culminating in the pent-up demand.

Read Also
Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Caught Driving Mercedes-Benz Recklessly At High Speed In Mulund; Mother...
article-image

Our attractive new portfolio and innovative financial programmes resulted in overwhelming demand for Mercedes-Benz cars," said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director &amp; CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. “The reduction in the GST rates has certainly improved customer sentiment with its appropriate timing, as car prices are increasing owing to macro-economic challenges like adverse forex movement, rising operational costs, etc,” he added.

The luxury segment, comprising GLS, S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and AMG G63, represented 25 per cent penetration this quarter, marking a 12 per cent growth compared to the previous year. Battery-Electric Vehicles (BEVs) increased their market share, accounting for approximately 8 per cent of sales.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Lion Savagely Mauls Lioness During Violent Fight In Gujarat's Gir Forest
VIDEO: Lion Savagely Mauls Lioness During Violent Fight In Gujarat's Gir Forest
Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Shoot Up 35% During Navratri ,Registrations Grow 6%: FADA
Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Shoot Up 35% During Navratri ,Registrations Grow 6%: FADA
JNVST Admission 2026: Registration Process For Class 9 & 11 Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
JNVST Admission 2026: Registration Process For Class 9 & 11 Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
US: Medical Helicopter Crashes On Sacramento Highway, Causing Major Traffic Delays
US: Medical Helicopter Crashes On Sacramento Highway, Causing Major Traffic Delays

The BEV portfolio grew by 10 per cent with the highest ever sales for the EQS SUV, the release noted. LWB E-Class is the highest-selling luxury car in India, with a 47 per cent y-o-y growth for the luxury sedan in the Q2 FY 25-26 period, the company claimed. The German automaker's ‘Made in India’ SUV range comprises the GLA, GLC, GLE, and GLS range of luxury SUVs

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Shoot Up 35% During Navratri ,Registrations Grow 6%: FADA

Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Shoot Up 35% During Navratri ,Registrations Grow 6%: FADA

NSE CEO Buys ₹10 Crore Flat In Mumbai, Here's What Drove The Big-Ticket Purchase

NSE CEO Buys ₹10 Crore Flat In Mumbai, Here's What Drove The Big-Ticket Purchase

Mercedes-Benz India Reports Highest Monthly Sales, 2,500 Cars Sold In Nine Days, Fuelled By GST...

Mercedes-Benz India Reports Highest Monthly Sales, 2,500 Cars Sold In Nine Days, Fuelled By GST...

Gold Prices Hit Fresh Record Highs Despite Global Uncertainties & US Federal Reserve Rate Cut...

Gold Prices Hit Fresh Record Highs Despite Global Uncertainties & US Federal Reserve Rate Cut...

Sensex, Nifty Soar, ICICI Bank & ITC Stocks Lead The Rally

Sensex, Nifty Soar, ICICI Bank & ITC Stocks Lead The Rally