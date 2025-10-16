Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 16,2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened positive and escalated throughout the day with bulls driving it above 25350 levels. It held on to its support of 25150 levels with some consolidation towards the end and closed near its day’s high with gains of around 180 points. It formed a bullish candle on daily frame and recouped all the losses of the previous session. Now it has to hold above 25250 zones for an up move towards 25450 then 25600 zones while supports can be seen at 25250 then 25150 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25500 then 25400 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25300 then 25200 strike. Call writing is seen at 25400 then 25500 strike while Put writing is seen at 25300 then 25200 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24800 to 25800 zones while an immediate range between 25100 to 25500 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a positive note and traded with a firm upward bias throughout the session. Every intraday dip was swiftly bought into, reflecting underlying strength and strong buying interest at lower levels. The index however, witnessed mild profit booking in the final hour of trade but still managed to close with gains of around 580 points. On the daily chart, it formed a bullish candle signalling renewed buying momentum near support zones. Now it has to hold above 82500 zones for an up move towards 82800 then 83000 zones while on the downside support are placed at 82300 then 82000 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note near 56500 zones but gradual up move was seen towards 56900 zones in the first half of the session. Later it remained consolidative in a narrow range of 200 points between 56700 to 56900 zones with overall positive bias. It formed a bullish candle on daily scale as buying interest is visible at lower levels and holding well above its breakout zones. Now it has to hold above 56500 zones for an up move towards 57000 then 57250 zones while on the downside support is seen at 56500 then 56250 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.91% at 25435 levels. Positive setup seen in ICICI Lombard, Persistent System, Prestige Estate, AU Bank, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, IIFL Finance, Godrej Properties, Coforge and L&T Finance while weakness in OFSS, Tata Motors, ICICI Prudential Life insurance, IndusInd Bank, INFY, Aurobindo Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, IEX and Exide Industries.

SCI - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock has been trading above all its key moving averages of 40/100/200 EMA levels on daily charts reflecting strength in the near term. It has been in an uptrend journey supported by increase in volumes denoting genuine buying happening. This is supported by a positive super trend indicator and positive RSI divergence thus signalling bullish momentum to continue.

BUY SCI CMP 233.34 SL 220.00 TGT 248.37

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 16th Oct 2025

Jyoti Structures:

The company has received a Notification of Award from AESL Projects Limited for supply of Towers, Survey, Soil Investigation, Foundations, Erection, Stringing, Testing and Commissioning of a portion of + 800 kV HVDC Bhadla 3 – Fatehpur Transmission Line on turnkey basis amounting to Rs 288.36 crore. The order received is for Central part of India and is to be executed in 36 months from letter of award.

Hero MotoCorp:

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announced its official entry into the Republic of Spain in partnership with Noria Motos, part of the ONEX Group and Euro 5+ Models. As the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters for over 24 years serving a customer base of 125 million+ globally, this expansion marks Hero MotoCorp’s entry into its 50th international market, while strengthening its presence in Europe.

The ONEX Group, through Noria Motos, will make the products available to Spanish customers with 30+ official sales and service outlets in major cities across Spain and plans to expand to 50+ locations by 2026, gradually deploying 100% of its network by 2028.

Bharat Electronics:

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs 592 crore since the last disclosure on 29th September 2025. Major orders received include tank subsystems and overhauling, communication equipment, combat management system, ship data network, train collision avoidance system (Kavach), laser dazzler,jammers, upgrades, spares, services etc.

KEC International:

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured a new order of Rs 1,038 crore for Design, Supply and Installation of 380 kV GIS Substation in Saudi Arabia. In a landmark achievement, the company has secured its largest ever substation order. This prestigious order in the Middle East has widened the portfolio and strengthened their presence in the region. With this strategic win, the YTD order intake has surpassed Rs 16,000 crore, representing a healthy growth of ~20%.

TVS Motor:

TVS Motor is set to redefine the landscape of adventure motorcycling with the launch of the much awaited TVS Apache RTX to create a new segment that blends the thrill of speed with the spirit of exploration. TVS Apache RTX is the first product built on the all new Next-Gen TVS RT-XD4 engine platform - designed, developed and engineered at TVS. It has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,99,000.