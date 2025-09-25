 BEL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 610 Trainee Engineer Posts At bel-india.in; Check Eligibility & How To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBEL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 610 Trainee Engineer Posts At bel-india.in; Check Eligibility & How To Apply

BEL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 610 Trainee Engineer Posts At bel-india.in; Check Eligibility & How To Apply

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for 610 Trainee Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online at bel-india.in before October 7, 2025.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

BEL Recruitment 2025: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has opened applications for Trainee Engineer positions. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at bel-india.in, the BEL's official website. 610 positions throughout the company will be filled by this hiring campaign. The application deadline is October 7, 2025.

BEL Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

TEBG: 488 posts

TEEM: 122 posts

FPJ Shorts
BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27 Registration Extended To October 9, 2025; Check Details Here
BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27 Registration Extended To October 9, 2025; Check Details Here
1 Lakh Bamboo Saplings To Be Planted Across Vasai-Virar For Environmental Conservation
1 Lakh Bamboo Saplings To Be Planted Across Vasai-Virar For Environmental Conservation
Sameer Wankhede Files ₹2 Crore Defamation Case Against Aryan Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Over Mockery In Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Sameer Wankhede Files ₹2 Crore Defamation Case Against Aryan Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Over Mockery In Ba***ds Of Bollywood
VIDEOS: Pune Theatre Turns Into Dance Floor As Pawan Kalyan Fans Celebrate 'They Call Him OG' Release
VIDEOS: Pune Theatre Turns Into Dance Floor As Pawan Kalyan Fans Celebrate 'They Call Him OG' Release

BEL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (4-year course) Engineering degree in the relevant discipline from a recognized University/Institution/College with Pass Class.

Maximum age limit: 28 years for General and EWS candidates.

BEL Recruitment 2025: Application fees

UR, EWS, OBC candidates: ₹177/-

SC, ST & PwBD candidates: Exempted from fee payment

BEL Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of BEL India.

Click on the careers/recruitment section link.

Select the notification for the relevant post (TEBG/TEEM).

Register yourself with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in the online application form with the required details.

Upload scanned copies of documents, photograph, and signature as per instructions.

Pay the application fee (if applicable) through the available payment gateway.

Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

BEL Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and whose applications are accepted will be provisionally shortlisted for a Written Test.

For more details, candidates should visit the official website of BEL India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27 Registration Extended To October 9, 2025; Check Details Here

BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27 Registration Extended To October 9, 2025; Check Details Here

AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 NEET UG Seat Allotment Results Declared; Get Direct Link Here

AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 NEET UG Seat Allotment Results Declared; Get Direct Link Here

Ramlila Clip Goes Viral After Actor Mentions ‘Hakam Singh’ Amid Uttarakhand Patwari Exam Scandal

Ramlila Clip Goes Viral After Actor Mentions ‘Hakam Singh’ Amid Uttarakhand Patwari Exam Scandal

BEL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 610 Trainee Engineer Posts At bel-india.in; Check...

BEL Recruitment 2025: Application Opens For 610 Trainee Engineer Posts At bel-india.in; Check...

Who Is Agastya Goel? Indian-Origin Teen Makes History At US Physics Olympiad, Meets Trump

Who Is Agastya Goel? Indian-Origin Teen Makes History At US Physics Olympiad, Meets Trump