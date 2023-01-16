Mahindra launches its first C-Segment Electric SUV, the fun and fast XUV400, Starting at Rs 15.99 Lakh | Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India, on Monday announced pricing for the fun and fast XUV400, its first electric SUV, unveiled on World EV Day in 2022. The XUV400 is designed and engineered for car buyers looking to join the electric revolution. Set to take Mahindra’s electrification journey forward, the all-electric SUV will be priced from INR 15.99 lakh.

The introductory prices are applicable on the first 5,000 bookings for each of the two variants. Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch, considering the challenges of the structural gap between the demand and supply of automotive-grade semiconductors and the availability of battery packs.

Features of XUV400

The XUV400 is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the electrifying copper twin peak logo, giving it a distinctive presence on the road. Available in two variants – XUV400 EL powered by a 39.4 kWh battery and XUV400 EC powered by a 34.5 kWh battery, the eSUV will come in five exciting colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper. The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery & motor.

The all-electric XUV400 has the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment; 0-100 kmph in a mere 8.3 seconds, top speed of 150 kmph. Operating in the C-segment SUV category, the XUV400 is 4200 mm long and boasts a wheelbase of 2600 mm, which offers its occupants not only excellent cabin space and legroom to luxuriate in but also best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof). The XUV400 provides the highest power 110kW (150PS) and torque 310 Nm in its segment, powered by a high capacity 39.4 kWh and 34.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering an anxiety-free range of 456 kilometres and 375 kilometres respectively, as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). The XUV400 is every inch an authentic Mahindra SUV, with the dynamics and eco-friendliness of an electric drivetrain.

The XUV400 offers drive modes with a unique combination of steering, throttle and regen response – Fun, Fast, Fearless. The unique segment-first single pedal drive mode, the ‘Lively mode’, allows for a seamless and effortless driving experience in dense traffic. To top it all, the first-in-class gamification of driving behaviours makes it fun to get the sci-fi max range out of the eSUV and even measure the fun quotient with the thrill-o-meter. The vehicle also comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack and motor, which meets IP67 standards.

Booking of XUV400

The all-electric XUV400 will be available for bookings starting 26th January 2023 and the deliveries will begin in March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during Diwali festive season for XUV400 EC. The customer can now experience the electrifying test drive at their nearest dealership. The Phase 1 of the launch will cover the following 34 cities viz. Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Mumbai MMR, Nasik, Verna (Goa), Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Trivandrum, Cochin, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi NCT, Kolkata, Dehradun, Coimbatore, Aurangabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kolhapur, Mysore, Mangalore, Vadodara, Patna, Calicut, Raipur, Ludhiana, Udaipur, Jammu, Guwahati, Lucknow, Agra, Indore.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The launch of the XUV400 is a momentous occasion in Mahindra’s electric SUV journey. The XUV400 offers a compelling proposition of superior Performance, Design, Space and Technology at an attractive price. This is a brand that we have developed specifically for those customers who want to be in charge of a more sustainable tomorrow. We are confident that our first electric SUV will excite and inspire more consumers in India to go electric. It further reinforces our commitment towards developing sustainable mobility solutions for India.”

On the development of all-electric XUV400, R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd., said, “The XUV400 is built on the tough GNCAP 5-star rated XUV300 platform and is the widest C-segment SUV, offering occupants class-leading safety and comfort. We leveraged Mahindra’s extensive R&D capabilities and have tested the vehicle globally under extreme weather conditions as well as its fast-charging compatibility (CCS) in multiple geographies, to ensure a seamless customer experience. The XUV400 boasts exceptional acceleration capability while offering plenty of thrill with its first-in-class multi-mode feature. It also delivers a seamless drive with its single pedal and smart steering system. With the XUV400, we have shown that it is possible to enjoy EV ownership without making any lifestyle compromises, proving that the future of sustainable mobility can be fun too.”

