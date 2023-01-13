Mahindra releases report for December 2022

Mahindra and Mahindra releases the production, sales, and export report of the company for the month of December 2022, via an exchange filing.
In December, the company produced 45,009 units, sold 53,577 units, and exported 3,100 units in the SIAM category, which includes petrol, diesel, electric, and CNG variants.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)