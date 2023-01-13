e-Paper Get App
In December, the company produced 45,009 units, sold 53,577 units, and exported 3,100 units

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Mahindra releases report for December 2022 | Image: Mahindra (Representative)
Mahindra and Mahindra releases the production, sales, and export report of the company for the month of December 2022, via an exchange filing.

In December, the company produced 45,009 units, sold 53,577 units, and exported 3,100 units in the SIAM category, which includes petrol, diesel, electric, and CNG variants.

