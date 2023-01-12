e-Paper Get App
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx and Jimny to its SUV line-up

The company did a Global Premiere of sporty compact SUV Fronx & Legendry off-roader Jimny (5-door). Bookings open for both at Nexa

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
(L to R) Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. at the global unveil of Jimny (5-door) and Fronx at Auto Expo 2023, India | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) today unveiled two new SUVs- Fronx and JIMNY, appealing to both new-age SUV lovers as well as passionate off-roaders, as per an exchange filing by the company.

Featuring high-end powertrain technologies and the best of Suzuki’s SUV lineage, both Fronx and Jimny will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki's robust SUV line-up.

SUV Fronx

SUV Fronx |

The sporty compact SUV Fronx will introduce a new design trend into the country’s SUV segment.

With its stunningly fresh design, spirited performance, advanced technology and safety features, the Fronx will present a new dimension to the segment.

article-image

Meanwhile, the much-awaited legendry offroader Jimny will attract passionate & professional off-roaders, and SUV customers alike.

The Jimny which was originally launched in global markets in 1970, has been breaking stereotypes the world over thanks to its unique design and all terrain capability, powered by Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology.

Jimny (5-door)

Jimny (5-door) |

Introducing the Sporty Compact SUV Fronx and the much-awaited JIMNY to customers, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "We are delighted to present two new SUVs today, the new sporty compact SUV Fronx that will set the trend for a shape of new SUVs in the country and the much-awaited JIMNY with its legendry off-road prowess offering an authentic (L to R) Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. at the global unveil of Jimny (5-door) and Fronx at Auto Expo 2023. I am confident that both Fronx and JIMNY will be greeted with the same enthusiasm as our much-loved SUVs, Grand Vitara and Brezza."

article-image

