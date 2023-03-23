Mahindra Finance to allot NCDs worth Rs 285 cr | Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance on Thursday announced the allotment of Non-convertible Debentures worth Rs 285 crore, through private placement, the company announced through an exchange filing. The 28,500 senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs with a fixed coupon of 8.30 per cent of face value Rs 1,00,000 each was approved by the Committee of Directors.

The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of the BSE Limited. The NCDs will have a tenure of three years and will mature on March 23, 2026. The first coupon will be paid on March 23, 2024 the second in 2025 and the final in 2026.

Mahindra Finance shares

The shares of Mahindra Finance Services Limited on Thursday at 2:19 pm IST were at Rs 231.20, up by 0.33 per cent.

