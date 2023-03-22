Mahindra Holidays and Resorts allots share to employees as stock option | ClubMahindra

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited on Tuesday allotted 20,000 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 10 were granted under the Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited Employees Stock Options Scheme 2014.

The allotted shares will be ranked pari-passu with the existing shares.

After the allotment the paid-up capital of the company increased to Rs 2,01,25,66,400.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts shares

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts shares on Wednesday closed at Rs 267, up by 3.11 per cent.