JSW Steel Shares Crumble After Being Replaced By Zomato At BSE Sensex 30

JSW Steel

In a development that brought laurels to the food delivery and quick service company, Zomato was included in the coveted BSE Sensex 30, as a constituent, replacing JSW Steel. While Zomato shares were soaring in the intraday trade, JSW Steel shares were trading with deep cuts.

JSW Steel Share Drop

The Mumbai-based steel company opened at Rs 975.00, below the previous session's closing of Rs 977.50. As the day progressed further, the value of the shares dipped even further.

At the time of writing, the shares of JSW Steel dived in value. The price dropped to Rs 951.25, diminishing by 2.67 per cent or Rs 26.10 in the intraday trading session.

To a be constituent of the BSE 30, the companies are chosen on the basis of certain factors. Here, the company in consideration should be listed in India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE.

The company in question should be a large-to-mega-cap company. The stocks of the company in question should be relatively liquid. In addition, the company should generate revenue from core activities.

Along with that, the company is also expected to be liquid and have a healthy balance sheet with reliable revenue margins. Adding to that, teh company should also have a sizeable presence and market share in its industry.

Zomato On Top

As JSW Steel saw its shares dipping, Zomato saw its prospects on the rise.

At the halfway mark, the shares of the delivery service company reached Rs 278.03 per share, having surged in value by 5.23 per cent or Rs 13.83.

The BSE Sensex 30 Companies

The current list of BSE Sensex 30 companies consists of Adani Ports & SEZ, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, HCLTech, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Nestlé India, NTPC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, UltraTech Cement.