'Swiggy, This Is The Right Opportunity': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's 'Hiring Chief Of Staff' Post Invites Hilarious Memes

Zomato Hiring 'Chief Of Staff' | Canva/X:Deepinder Goyal

Zomato Managing Director and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday posted about hiring a Chief of Staff for himself, who would assist him to build the future of the delivery app and its fellow companies. He announced the opening on X and asked candidates to pay for it if interest. Noting so, he claimed the role to offer "10x more learning than a 2-year degree from a top management school".

In his X post, he wrote, "Update: I am looking for a chief of staff for myself", while sharing the details about the vacancy of a Chief of Staff at Zomato.

Check out Zomato CEO's 'hiring' post

Update: I am looking for a chief of staff for myself. pic.twitter.com/R4XPp3CefJ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 20, 2024

In the two-page document, which stated the job to be located at the "Gurugam HQ", Goyal wrote, "This role is not a conventional role with the usual perks that such jobs come with. In fact, we are making this job unattractive for most people". "There is no salary for this role for the first year. You will have to, in fact, pay Rs. 20 lacs for this opportunity", the description read.

As the hiring message circulated on social media, it drew the attention of netizens. They reacted to it with hilarious memes and more. While some wondered if people would really opt for this bizarre role by paying the huge amount and not drawing a salary for a year, one of them suggested Swiggy could field someone from their company on this role to know their competitor's secrets.

Take a look at reactions below

A user named Shankar reacted to the job opportunity by tagging Swiggy. He wrote, "Bhai @Swiggy this is the right opportunity to get your person into Zomato. Fund his or her 20L payment and also pay the person 50L pa. Fully updated info about all that Zomato owns right on ur desk daily morning. Totally worth it". "But they are brothers. How can one brother backstab their own brother?", one replied.

But they are brothers. How can one brother backstab their own brother? pic.twitter.com/dlsJ7urwYE — Ishwar Jha (@IshwarJha) November 21, 2024

HUGE UPDATE: I GOT THE JOB GUYS



just transferred the money, can't wait to start https://t.co/Co6Jau6p0h pic.twitter.com/Wgezd8jnIb — Ankur Bagchi (@JustAnkurBagchi) November 20, 2024

i was the chief of staff who got fired after the first year. you will be my replacement. my first task was to redesign the zomato logo - i actually really think i did a great job, ngl



pro tip: don't order from swiggy when the ceo sits in front of your desk https://t.co/lRmVSM1wcL pic.twitter.com/3TWvP51xNP — keshav (@keshavchan) November 20, 2024

"I was the chief of staff who got fired after the first year. you will be my replacement. my first task was to redesign the zomato logo - i actually really think i did a great job, ngl", a person named Keshav claimed on X.

Meanwhile, few people revealed online about having applied for this job. "HUGE UPDATE: I GOT THE JOB GUYS just transferred the money, can't wait to start", a user said sharing the screenshot of the email he sent to Goyal.

Memes follow

Ex employee explain deepinder goyal's job opportunity in simple terms.. https://t.co/JWb1tvDUOo pic.twitter.com/xhiXmscfSm — Ipul 😹 (@gujjuallrounder) November 21, 2024

Here’s an idea



Y1 - Get a loan of 20 lacs, apply to the role, which will be donated to Mr Goyal’s trust



Y2 - Register a trust and keep saying it’s my favourite to Mr Goyal



Y3 - Get 50 lacs from Mr Goyal donated to the fav trust and get the hell out of there. https://t.co/059hJrwcmy pic.twitter.com/BTolrFtuL6 — VL (@_ilovemomos) November 21, 2024

It is called scam if unknown company offered the same thing. https://t.co/U5IVnPaIbf — Lal Chand Bisu (@lcbisu) November 21, 2024

The post also attracted bunch of memes online as people found the job to be an usual one. They reacted in a hilarious way on seeing people applying for an unpaid position asking them to submit lakhs of rupees to apply.

"It is called scam if unknown company offered the same thing", they wrote while flooding the social media platform with memes.