 Raymond Shares Surge Over 7% After Realty Demerger Gets Green Light; BSE, NSE Grant 'No Objection' Letter
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRaymond Shares Surge Over 7% After Realty Demerger Gets Green Light; BSE, NSE Grant 'No Objection' Letter

Raymond Shares Surge Over 7% After Realty Demerger Gets Green Light; BSE, NSE Grant 'No Objection' Letter

The sharp rally comes as Raymond Realty moves closer to becoming an independent entity listed on the stock exchanges.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Raymond Shares Surge Over 7% After Realty Demerger Gets Green Light | Pexels

Raymond Limited shares on Friday (November 22) surged over 7 per cent after the company on November 21 received a 'no objection' letter from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for the demerger and listing of its realty arm, Raymond Realty.

By 12:28 PM IST, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,529.20 apiece, up by 7.20 per cent. The company stocks after the announcement began the next trading session on a strong note.

Raymond shares today opened at Rs 1,450 apiece and propelled to hit a high of Rs 1,535.80 during the intraday trading session. The 52-week high of the shares stood at Rs 3,493.00 apiece on BSE.

The sharp rally comes as Raymond Realty moves closer to becoming an independent entity listed on the stock exchanges.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss OTT 2, India's Got Latent Fame Puneet Superstar SLAPPED & THRASHED For Not Promoting Supplement Brand Despite Taking Money (VIDEO)
Bigg Boss OTT 2, India's Got Latent Fame Puneet Superstar SLAPPED & THRASHED For Not Promoting Supplement Brand Despite Taking Money (VIDEO)
Metropolitan Cities Witness Rapid Growth In Luxury Housing
Metropolitan Cities Witness Rapid Growth In Luxury Housing
Lamosaic India IPO Day 2: Laminates & Plywood Manufacturer's Public Issue Subscribed 34% Till Now; Know GMP & Key Details
Lamosaic India IPO Day 2: Laminates & Plywood Manufacturer's Public Issue Subscribed 34% Till Now; Know GMP & Key Details
'Mere Dono Gautam Ka Time...': Fans Draw Parallel Between Gambhir & Adani After India's Batting Collapse In AUS vs IND 1st Test
'Mere Dono Gautam Ka Time...': Fans Draw Parallel Between Gambhir & Adani After India's Batting Collapse In AUS vs IND 1st Test
Share performance - NSE

Share performance - NSE |

The Demerger

The demerger of Raymond and Raymond Realty, approved by the board on July 4, 2024, is part of a larger strategy to streamline the group’s operations and enhance shareholder value. Once listed, both entities will operate as standalone companies.

Read Also
Who Is Sagar Adani? Executive Director Of Adani Green Energy At The Center Of ₹2,110 Crore US...
article-image

Under the scheme, shareholders of Raymond Limited will receive one share of Raymond Realty for every share they hold.

Raymond confirmed the regulatory nod in its BSE filing on November 21. It stated, "The Board of Directors of RL had approved the Scheme of Arrangement of Raymond Limited (the ‘Demerged Company’ or ‘RL’) and Raymond Realty Limited (the ‘Resulting Company’ or ‘RRL’) and their respective shareholders (‘Scheme’), subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.In this regard, we would like to inform you that BSE and NSE, vide their letters dated November 21, 2024, have issued their Observation Letters as required under Regulation 37 of the Listing Regulations with ‘No adverse observation/ No objection’, to the proposed Scheme."

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only |

Financial Highlights

The company in the financial year 2024 revenue stood at Rs 1,593 crore, marking a 43 per cent year-on-year growth. Moreover, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 370 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Metropolitan Cities Witness Rapid Growth In Luxury Housing

Metropolitan Cities Witness Rapid Growth In Luxury Housing

Lamosaic India IPO Day 2: Laminates & Plywood Manufacturer's Public Issue Subscribed 34% Till Now;...

Lamosaic India IPO Day 2: Laminates & Plywood Manufacturer's Public Issue Subscribed 34% Till Now;...

Raymond Shares Surge Over 7% After Realty Demerger Gets Green Light; BSE, NSE Grant 'No Objection'...

Raymond Shares Surge Over 7% After Realty Demerger Gets Green Light; BSE, NSE Grant 'No Objection'...

Are We Ready For This? Dutch Journalist Demonstrates 'Real-Time AI Facial Recognition'

Are We Ready For This? Dutch Journalist Demonstrates 'Real-Time AI Facial Recognition'

'You Sound Like Adani's Henchmen': Edtech Company Mentza's Founder Anurag Vaish Questions Rajeev...

'You Sound Like Adani's Henchmen': Edtech Company Mentza's Founder Anurag Vaish Questions Rajeev...