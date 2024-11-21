 Who Is Sagar Adani? Executive Director Of Adani Green Energy At The Center Of ₹2,110 Crore US Bribery Allegations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWho Is Sagar Adani? Executive Director Of Adani Green Energy At The Center Of ₹2,110 Crore US Bribery Allegations

Who Is Sagar Adani? Executive Director Of Adani Green Energy At The Center Of ₹2,110 Crore US Bribery Allegations

Born into one of India’s most influential business families, Sagar Adani is the nephew of Gautam Adani, the founder of the Adani Group.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Sagar Adani |

With the recent accusations of bribery and fraud that have propelled into the spotlight against Adani group Chairman, Gautam Adani and other key members of the Adani Group, one name that has emerged prominently in this unfolding U.S. legal battle is Sagar Adani.

Who is Sagar Adani?

Born into one of India’s most influential business families, Sagar Adani is the nephew of Gautam Adani, the founder of the Adani Group.

Currently, he is the Executive Director of Adani Green Energy and a key member of the Adani Group.

FPJ Shorts
Suzlon Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit On NSE After Morgan Stanley Gives Rating Update To 'Overweight'
Suzlon Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit On NSE After Morgan Stanley Gives Rating Update To 'Overweight'
'Swiggy, This Is The Right Opportunity': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's 'Hiring Chief Of Staff' Post Invites Hilarious Memes
'Swiggy, This Is The Right Opportunity': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's 'Hiring Chief Of Staff' Post Invites Hilarious Memes
Why PM Modi Addresses WHO Chief As 'Tulsi Bhai'? Know All About His Efforts To Strengthen Global Health
Why PM Modi Addresses WHO Chief As 'Tulsi Bhai'? Know All About His Efforts To Strengthen Global Health
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahim Records Highest Voter Turnout In Mumbai City With 58%, Colaba Lowest At 44%
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahim Records Highest Voter Turnout In Mumbai City With 58%, Colaba Lowest At 44%

According to his profile on the company's website (adani.com), Sagar Adani pursued his higher education at Brown University, USA, graduating with a degree in Economics.

Accordingly, he joined the Adani Group in 2015 and began his early career in the company's project division. Over the years, he has been credited with building Adani Green Energy’s extensive solar and wind energy portfolio.

Read Also
'Innocent Unless And Until Proven Guilty': Adani Group Issues Statement In The US Bribery...
article-image

Currently, as the Executive Director of Adani Green Energy, as per the profile, he oversees organisation’s strategic and financial operations.

About the legal trouble and allegations

In the latest turn of events surrounding the Adani group controversy, Sagar Adani has been implicated in a USD 265 million bribery scheme along with other key members of the Adani group as part of a broader investigation by US authorities.

Futhermore, the allegations charged against the key members of the conglomerate include the violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), securities fraud, and wire fraud.

In addition to this, the FBI agents in March 2023 served Sagar Adani with a search warrant and a grand jury subpoena, authorising the seizure of electronic devices for evidence.

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The court documents allege that Sagar Adani along with Gautam Adani and other executives, made or directed false statements to investors and engaged in unethical practices to secure lucrative contracts.

This recent development of the legal trouble against Adani Group has a sent a shockwaves through financial markets, causing the group's stocks to plunge by up to 25 per cent and wiping out nearly Rs 2.6 lakh crore in market value.

In response to the crisis, Adani Green Energy halted its USD 600 million bond sale, citing the ongoing investigation as a key reason.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Suzlon Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit On NSE After Morgan Stanley Gives Rating Update To 'Overweight'

Suzlon Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit On NSE After Morgan Stanley Gives Rating Update To 'Overweight'

'Swiggy, This Is The Right Opportunity': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's 'Hiring Chief Of Staff' Post...

'Swiggy, This Is The Right Opportunity': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's 'Hiring Chief Of Staff' Post...

Who Is Sagar Adani? Executive Director Of Adani Green Energy At The Center Of ₹2,110 Crore US...

Who Is Sagar Adani? Executive Director Of Adani Green Energy At The Center Of ₹2,110 Crore US...

'Innocent Unless And Until Proven Guilty': Adani Group Issues Statement In The US Bribery...

'Innocent Unless And Until Proven Guilty': Adani Group Issues Statement In The US Bribery...

Zomato's Chief Of Staff: Deepinder Goyal Receives Over 10,000 Applications For Abstruse Post

Zomato's Chief Of Staff: Deepinder Goyal Receives Over 10,000 Applications For Abstruse Post