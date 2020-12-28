ITR Deadline: Not able to meet Dec 31 due date for Income Tax Return? Here is what you should know

The last date to file the ITR for financial year (FY) 2019-20 has been extended multiple times, and as of now, it’s on December 31, 2020. Experts are of the view that not everyone will be able file their return on time. Hence, if you file your return after the deadline that is on or after January 1, 2021, then you would have to pay a late fee of up to Rs 10,000. However, if your income is below taxable limit then you won't have to pay it even if you file after the deadline, says income tax website.

An income tax payer is liable to pay late ITR filing fees of:

a) Rs 5,000 if tax return is filed after the deadline but on or before December 31 of the relevant assessment year (Not relevant for FY 2019-20 as the last date to file ITR for FY 2019-20 is December 31, 2020).

b) Rs 10,000 if tax return is filed after December 31 but before the end the relevant assessment year, i.e., before March 31 (in this case between 1 January 2021 and 31 March 2021).

c) There is a relief given to small taxpayers the IT department has stated that if the total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh, the maximum penalty levied for delay will be Rs 1000. On the other hand, if the tax evaded exceeds Rs 25 lakh the punishment could be imprisonment of 6 months to 7 years, as per the website of the Income Tax Department.

According to the reports, until assessment year (AY) 2017-18, there was no penalty for filing belated income tax returns. However, this penalty is applicable from AY 2018-19. A new, section 234F, was inserted by the government into the Income-tax Act, 1961.