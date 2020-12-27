ITR Deadline: Facing issues in filing your income tax return? Here is how you can write to I-T Dept with your concern

As the deadline to file the Income Tax Return nears, many Twitter users have reported facing glitches on the I-T Department website. The deadline to file e-return is December 31, 2020.

While there is no communication from the department on whethere there is an extension in the offing, the department is providing help to those who are facing any issue.

Here is a step to step guide for those who have any issue in filing their e-return:

Step - 1: Log on to https://www1.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-FilingGS/Services/ORM.html

Step - 2: Fill the farm, including PAN and mobile number.

Step - 3: Type your query or concern in the given box and submit.

Step - 4: Wait for the reply.

Income tax department have been sending multiple reminders to the taxpayers through emails and SMSs as well as social media posts to file income tax return (ITR) for FY2019-20. Normally, the last date for filing a tax return is July 31, every year. However, due to the pandemic the last date has now been extended to December 31, 2020 this year.

More than 4.15 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 26th of December, 2020, the Income Tax department tweeted on Sunday. However, there are many people who are still appealing on social media for extension of the tax filing deadline.