IRCTC may allow booking online tickets for pets if railway ministry accepts proposal

For pet parents, planning any trip comes with an added responsibility to approach a friendly neighbour or family member, who can care for their furry friend while they are away. Traveling with pets on Indian trains isn't a common practice, but the railways are warming up to passengers with dogs or cats, and intend to make trips hassle-free for them.

To increase convenience, the Ministry of Railways is currently working on a proposal, to allow online booking for pets as well.

What's going to change?

So far the IRCTC website doesn't offer a separate option to make arrangements for pets to travel with their companions.

If the new proposal is accepted, not only will people in AC first class coaches be able to carry their pet along, but TTEs will also be able to make the bookings on board.

Arrangements and rules

The SLR coach usually reserved for the guard on trains, will be used for keeping pets, and the passengers can check on them and provide food during a halt at any station.

Although puppies can be carried on all classes, grown canines can't be brought along on any coach.

Passengers will need confirmed tickets to book one for their pet, but if trains are delayed or cancelled, the pet's ticket won't be refunded.