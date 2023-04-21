4 tips to save your pet from the heat

The temperatures appear to be rising every day, which is as uncomfortable for our pets as it is for us. If we take the heat out of summer, it is possible to make it entertaining and interesting. Our animal pets may take advantage of the summer by following a few safety measures. All the summertime games and activities will only increase their enjoyment and connection to us.

Hydrate: Your pet should have access to plenty of clean, cool water. Clean water needs to be available whether your pet is staying at home, playing in the backyard, or traveling with you. If you’re going somewhere, invest in a portable, collapsible water bowl and feed your pet little amounts of water frequently. When possible, you can also add ice cubes to their water

Water Fun: Outdoor summer activities with your best friend that involve sprinklers, pools, or lakes can be a lot of fun and relaxing for them. They say a cool dog in the summer is a happy dog, so if you have the resources, you can also provide them access to a sized pool for them to splash around in. If not, you can also gently shower them with cool water using a water supply pipe. They will feel much more refreshed after their sprinkler bath.

No parked cars: Never, ever leave your dog companions inside a parked vehicle, even with the windows down. Even on more serene days, the temperature inside can rise quickly and endanger their lives. The inside temperature of parked cars in indirect sunlight can virtually double. They can experience heat stroke and suffocate in a car in a matter of minutes.

Avoid dog house: Dog houses frequently do not allow for ventilation, making them a poor choice in the summer heat; thus, staying away from them is the best alternative. However, if keeping a dog at home is the only alternative, be careful to keep it in a cool area. Purchase a dog house with adequate vent holes so air may flow through it.

