How to teach your dog to walk calmly on a leash

Are you tired of your furry buddy embarrassing you in public with their misbehavior? Do you struggle to keep your dog under control when taking it for walks in public areas? So don't worry; we've got you prepared with a few basic manners to teach your dog when out in public spaces.

Dog breeds vary in diverse forms and sizes, but one thing they all have in common is the need for training. When you are in a public space, even the best-behaved pet dogs can become uncontrollable. That's why it's critical to teach your dog basic manners when out in public.

We'll go over some basic etiquette that every pet parent should teach their pet. So whether you're a novice or an experienced dog parent, this is for you. Leash training is an important aspect of dog training that every new dog parent should focus on. Both the dog and the parent will have a much more enjoyable experience when the dog is well-trained and walks gently on a leash. Here are some tips:

Begin with the proper equipment: In leash training, a high-quality leash, harness, and collar can make all the difference. Look for items that your dog will find comfortable and that provide them with good control.

Be consistent: When it comes to training your pet, consistency is essential. Keep your commands, rewards, and corrections consistent.

Practice in a quiet environment: Start your leash training in a peaceful setting, such as your backyard, so that your dog can concentrate on you and not be distracted by other people or dogs.

Use positive reinforcement: When your dog walks gently on the leash, give him food or praise. This encouraging feedback will motivate your dog to repeat the behavior.

Correct their behaviour: If your dog lunges on the leash, use a fast tug on the leash to bring them back to your side. Be firm, but avoid becoming aggressive.

Practice: Leash training is a continuous process, so keep practicing. Regular practice is necessary to reinforce positive behavior and break bad habits.

A front-clip harness can minimize pulling, and a long training leash can give your dog greater freedom while still allowing you to keep control. You should keep in mind that leash training requires time and patience, but with the correct strategy and tools, you can teach your dog to walk calmly on a leash and take stress-free walks with you.

