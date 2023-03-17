How to choose the right litter box for your cat

Cat litter box maintenance is an important task that every pet parent should take seriously. A litter box, often known as a cat litter tray, is a container that carries litter for cats to use as a restroom. Neglecting the litter box can result in unpleasant odours, bacteria, germ buildup, and even health issues for your cat. Therefore, it is essential to maintain a litter box that is sanitised, free of accumulated litter, and clean. Selecting the proper litter for your cat is critical to their hygiene and overall well-being. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to choose the best option for your pet. Here are some things to keep in mind while selecting the best litter for your cat:

Your cat’s likes: While some cats seem unconcerned with the type of litter they use, others seem to care. If your cat has been using a particular litter for a while, it's better to stick with it. Try to watch your cat's reaction to every new litter box you introduce. If they seem hesitant to use it or avoid the litter tray altogether, it may not be the ideal choice for them.

Health requirements: You might want to think about choosing a natural or dust-free litter if your cat suffers from any health conditions, such as allergies or respiratory issues. Certain kinds of litter are less likely to result in respiratory problems because they are created from plant-based materials like corn, wheat, or recycled paper. Read the label carefully because some kitten litters contain substances that may be harmful to cats.

Behaviour: Few cats can be messier than others, and they may kick litter out of the tray when burying their waste. A cat litter pad or litter with larger granules can help contain the problem in such situations. Moreover, a litter with finer granules may be preferable if your cat is prone to urinary tract infections because it forms tighter clumps and is easier to scoop out.