 Reliance Becomes First Indian Company To Cross $125 Billion In Revenue, Contributes ₹2.1 Lakh Crore To Nation In FY25
Reliance Industries reported record-breaking earnings in FY25, becoming India’s first company to cross USD 125 billion in revenue. It also became the nation’s largest taxpayer and continues to create massive job opportunities.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Record-Breaking Earnings in FY25.

Mumbai: In its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a historic achievement—crossing USD 125 billion in annual revenue, a first for any Indian company. The company also posted record profits and contributions to the nation.

Record-Breaking Earnings in FY25

Mukesh Ambani shared that Reliance Industries achieved Rs 10,71,174 crore (USD 125.3 billion) in total consolidated revenue in FY 2025. This is the first time in India’s history that a company has crossed this level of annual income.

Reliance also posted an EBITDA of Rs 1,83,422 crore (USD 21.5 billion) and a net profit of Rs 81,309 crore (USD 9.5 billion). The company’s exports stood at Rs 2,83,719 crore (USD 33.2 billion), contributing 7.6 percent to India’s total goods exports.

Over the last three years, Reliance has invested more than Rs 5.6 lakh crore (USD 65.5 billion) across its businesses.

India’s Largest Taxpayer

In FY25, Reliance contributed Rs 2,10,269 crore (USD 24.6 billion) to the national exchequer, becoming the largest taxpayer in the country. Over the past six years, the company’s total contribution to the government has crossed Rs 10 lakh crore (USD 117 billion).

Big on Social Responsibility

Reliance spent Rs 2,156 crore (USD 252 million) on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in FY25. In the last three years, its total CSR spending crossed Rs 5,000 crore (USD 585 million), supporting education, health, and social welfare programs.

Generating Employment for Millions

Reliance continues to focus on creating jobs. It currently employs around 6.8 lakh people, including both direct and indirect staff. This number is expected to grow to over 10 lakh in the coming years.

Mukesh Ambani’s Vision

Ambani said Reliance leads the nation in revenue, profits, exports, market value, national contribution, and social impact. He expressed confidence that the company will continue to break its own records and play a major role in India’s growth.

