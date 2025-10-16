 IRCTC Introduces No-Cancellation Fee Tickets, Making Train Travel More Flexible & Passenger-Friendly
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIRCTC Introduces No-Cancellation Fee Tickets, Making Train Travel More Flexible & Passenger-Friendly

IRCTC Introduces No-Cancellation Fee Tickets, Making Train Travel More Flexible & Passenger-Friendly

Indian Railways is introducing a no-cancellation fee policy, allowing passengers to reschedule confirmed tickets via IRCTC by paying only fare difference—eliminating penalties and enhancing travel flexibility.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Major Reform in Train Ticketing Policy. | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Indian Railways is set to introduce a game-changing feature that will allow confirmed ticket holders to reschedule their travel plans without incurring any cancellation charges. This upcoming initiative, expected to launch soon via the IRCTC website and app, will enable passengers to modify their travel date by simply paying the fare difference, if any, without forfeiting a portion of the ticket price.

Read Also
IRCTC Launches 'Sri Rameswaram–Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra' Under Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train...
article-image

No More Penalties for Missed or Cancelled Trips

Currently, Indian Railways passengers face steep penalties if they miss or cancel their trains. If a ticket is canceled within 24 hours of departure, 25% of the fare is deducted. If canceled less than 4 hours before the scheduled departure, no refund is given. This often leads to significant financial losses, especially for those facing emergencies or unexpected delays. The new system will eliminate this loss by allowing travellers to adjust their plans instead of being penalized.

How Will the New System Work?

FPJ Shorts
IRCTC Introduces No-Cancellation Fee Tickets, Making Train Travel More Flexible & Passenger-Friendly
IRCTC Introduces No-Cancellation Fee Tickets, Making Train Travel More Flexible & Passenger-Friendly
Pune Police Apprehend 2 For Kidnapping & Murdering Karnataka-Based Goldsmith Over ₹5 Crore Ransom
Pune Police Apprehend 2 For Kidnapping & Murdering Karnataka-Based Goldsmith Over ₹5 Crore Ransom
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Enforcement Agencies Seize Liquor, Cash And Narcotics Worth ₹1.28 Crore In Fresh Raids
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Enforcement Agencies Seize Liquor, Cash And Narcotics Worth ₹1.28 Crore In Fresh Raids
LIC AAO Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Check
LIC AAO Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Check

Under the new feature, passengers with confirmed tickets can log in to their IRCTC account, select their booking, and choose a different travel date or train, depending on seat availability. The only cost involved will be any difference in fare between the original and new tickets. There will be no additional rescheduling or cancellation fee, making it easier for travellers with uncertain schedules or last-minute changes.

Read Also
Good News For IRCTC Users! Indian Railways To Allow Free Date Change For Online Tickets From January...
article-image

Aligning with Global Travel Standards

This move aligns Indian Railways with international best practices, seen in countries like Japan, the UK, and across Europe, where flexible ticketing options are common. For instance, Japan’s Rail Pass allows boarding of most trains without penalties, and in the UK, the 'Anytime' ticket offers similar flexibility. By adopting such a model, Indian Railways is moving toward a more modern, customer-friendly travel experience.

Read Also
Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan...
article-image

When Will It Roll Out?

Though the official rollout date is yet to be announced, reports suggest that the feature could be launched early next year, as part of a broader modernisation initiative by Indian Railways to enhance passenger convenience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IRCTC Introduces No-Cancellation Fee Tickets, Making Train Travel More Flexible & Passenger-Friendly

IRCTC Introduces No-Cancellation Fee Tickets, Making Train Travel More Flexible & Passenger-Friendly

What Is Muhurat Trading, Know- How Is It Different From Daily Market Trading?

What Is Muhurat Trading, Know- How Is It Different From Daily Market Trading?

Infrastructure Firm Power Mech Projects Bags Order Worth ₹2,500 Crore From Engineering Firm Bharat...

Infrastructure Firm Power Mech Projects Bags Order Worth ₹2,500 Crore From Engineering Firm Bharat...

Pharmaceutical Company Rubicon Research's Shares List With Premium Of 28% Against ₹485 Issue Price

Pharmaceutical Company Rubicon Research's Shares List With Premium Of 28% Against ₹485 Issue Price

Gold Prices Soar To Fresh Record High, Investors Turn To Safe-Haven Metal Amid Rising Geopolitical...

Gold Prices Soar To Fresh Record High, Investors Turn To Safe-Haven Metal Amid Rising Geopolitical...