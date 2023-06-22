Infosys Launches Certification In AI and Generative AI Skills Through Infosys Springboard Virtual Learning Platform | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has launched a free Artificial Intelligence (AI) certification training on Infosys Springboard, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Infosys AI-first specialists and data strategists, responsible for delivering Infosys TopazTM AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms will help shape the curriculum to help learners build future-ready skillsets.

This certification will offer a variety of courses that cover a broad spectrum of topics related to AI, including an introductory course on AI and Generative AI, with a focus on deep learning and natural language processing, and a masterclass on AI and the impact of Generative AI, that will aim to focus on prompt engineering and AI-first software engineering. Additionally, a customized course on ‘Citizens Data Science’ will aim to cover various aspects of data science discipline, including python programming, linear algebra, probability and statistics, and exploratory data analysis. Learners will be awarded a certificate upon successful completion of the course.

“Infosys Springboard is committed to democratize quality education and strengthen the nextgeneration workforce with digital and life skills. Our aim is to demystify AI for learners through Infosys Springboard and help them make a conscious choice in building their careers," said Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head - Education, Training and Assessment at Infosys.

Infosys Shares

The shares of Infosys on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,283, down by 1.26 percent.

