Infosys Collaborates With ATP To Launch Carbon Tracker | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys, a global leader in next generation digital services and consulting, today announced that as part of its strategic collaboration with the ATP, the governing body of men's professional tennis, it is launching a new digital Carbon Tracker to make tennis more environmentally responsible, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The feature, which is live from today and is hosted within the existing ATP PlayerZone app, will enable players to track and offset their carbon emissions while traveling to participate in tournaments across the global tennis season.

Aligned with ATP’s commitment to UN Sport for Climate Action, which includes a Net Zero emissions target by 2040, the application features a dashboard that presents players with a holistic view of their travel related emissions across multiple seasons – enabling deeper understanding and analysis of travel choices. This is supplemented with resources and quizzes to educate players on sustainable practices and environmental advocacy.

In addition to supporting players to achieve greener practices, the Carbon Tracker will introduce a ‘Green Badge’ that players can earn at the end of each season, to be displayed across their profile and rankings pages on ATPTour.com as a symbol of their commitment to reducing the sport’s carbon footprint.

“Tennis is on a mission to Net Zero and like many sports, our travel footprint is our biggest challenge. ATP’s new Carbon Tracker makes it simple for players to join that journey, mitigating their impact today and inspiring greener choices tomorrow," said Massimo Calvelli, Chief Executive Officer, ATP.

The synergy between Infosys and ATP has resulted in a very action-oriented innovation which sensitizes the need for energy transition in sports. In recent times, we have witnessed a multitude of digital sustainability platforms that are enabling organizations to pave their way to net zero emissions," said Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys.

Read Also Infosys Allots 3,17,673 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option